Golf Scramble & Fellowship Event

The Gamma Phi Fatherhood Golf Classic Tournament is a non-alcoholic family event to raise funds for college scholarships and recognize a father of the year, father figure, and Omega Man Father of the Year.





Tournament teams will be 2 players and a best ball format – teams may consist of two adults or an adult and junior player with registration opening at 7:00 a.m., shotgun start at 8:00 a.m., rain or shine and no rain date.





Cost for one 2-players team is $300 that includes: A tournament polo shirt for each player; tournament gift bag; Contential breakfast; lunch; and green fees. Contact Bernard Ray at: 615-840-3590 or [email protected] Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.