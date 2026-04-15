Golf Scramble & Fellowship Event

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About this event
The Gamma Phi Fatherhood Golf Classic Tournament is a non-alcoholic family event to raise funds for college scholarships and recognize a father of the year, father figure, and Omega Man Father of the Year.
Tournament teams will be 2 players and a best ball format – teams may consist of two adults or an adult and junior player with registration opening at 7:00 a.m., shotgun start at 8:00 a.m., rain or shine and no rain date.
Cost for one 2-players team is $300 that includes: A tournament polo shirt for each player; tournament gift bag; Contential breakfast; lunch; and green fees. Contact Bernard Ray at: 615-840-3590 or [email protected] Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Donation to Gamma Phi Scholarship committee, for the purpose of giving scholarships to High School Seniors in the Nashville community.
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