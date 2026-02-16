Dream Factory Inc
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Dream Factory Inc

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Dream Factory Inc

About this event

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Golf Scramble Sponsorship

Silver Sponsor
$200

This is our standard sponsorship for one hole. Included in this level:

  • Name/logo on event day banner
  • Name/logo on promotional material
  • Business cards in golfer welcome packet
  • Business name/logo signage at your sponsored hole
  • Option to table at your assigned hole if desired
Gold Sponsor
$300

This level includes sponsorship of both 1 hole and 1 player challenge. You will receive all the advertising opportunities listed in the Silver level, as well as additional promotion from the player challenges/events.

  • "Long Drive Competition Sponsored by Your Business Name" will be included in all promotional material and presented during the awards ceremony.
Title Sponsor
$1,500

This is our title sponsorship and event partner. You will be named as the sponsor of our event on all promotional material as "2026 Dream Factory Golf Scramble Presented by Your Business Name." You will receive all of the perks listed in our Silver sponsorship (including a hole sponsorship), plus one free entry to the tournament for a group of 4. Your business logo/name will be presented largest and center on the event day banner.

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