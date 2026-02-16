Golf Scramble Sponsorship

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About this event
This is our standard sponsorship for one hole. Included in this level:
This level includes sponsorship of both 1 hole and 1 player challenge. You will receive all the advertising opportunities listed in the Silver level, as well as additional promotion from the player challenges/events.
This is our title sponsorship and event partner. You will be named as the sponsor of our event on all promotional material as "2026 Dream Factory Golf Scramble Presented by Your Business Name." You will receive all of the perks listed in our Silver sponsorship (including a hole sponsorship), plus one free entry to the tournament for a group of 4. Your business logo/name will be presented largest and center on the event day banner.
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