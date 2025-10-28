eventClosed

Golf Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsorship
$5,000

As the Presenting Sponsor, 2 Teams of 4 Golfers included in the benefits of this tier.


Please send the names of the players to [email protected] or [email protected].

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

As a Platinum Sponsor, 1 Sponsor Team and 1 Soldier Team is included in the benefits of this tier.


Please send the names of the players to [email protected] or [email protected].

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

As a Gold Sponsor, 4 Golfers are included in the benefits of this tier.


Please send the names of the players to [email protected] or [email protected].

Silver Sponsor
$750

As a Silver Sponsor, 2 Golfers are included in the benefits of this tier.


Please send the names of the players to [email protected] or [email protected].

Bronze Sponsor
$500

As a Bronze Sponsor, 1 Golfer is included in the benefits of this tier.


Please send the name of the player to [email protected] or [email protected].

Additional Teams
$300

Additional team of 4 Golfers. Use this item only if you need more teams than your sponsorship level allocates.


Please send the name of the player to [email protected] or [email protected].

