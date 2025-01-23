Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence

Golf Sponsorships

Title Sponsorship item
Title Sponsorship
$30,000
One $5,000 Scholarship in company name; Website and media recognition throughout the year for all Foundation events; Logo on all tournament signage; One team of four players; Golfer gifts, awards, double drink vouchers, VIP parking, reserved seating; Acknowledgment at tournament; Golfing with the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Superintendent
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Premier logo sign placement on the golf course; Premier logo placement in promotional materials; Reserved VIP parking; Website, social media, & tournament recognition
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Premier Logo placement on all carts; Logo placement in promotional materials; Website, social media, and tournament recognition; Logo placement on sponsor banner
Sign Sponsor item
Sign Sponsor
$3,000
One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Digital clubhouse & designated displays; Website, social media, & tournament recognition; Logo placement on sponsor banner
Food Sponsor item
Food Sponsor
$1,000
Signature company banner at food station at both the AM and PM flights; Website, social media, & tournament recognition
Beverage Cart Sponsor | Add-On item
Beverage Cart Sponsor | Add-On
$750
Your logo is placed on all Beverage Carts for Both Flights. Can be added to another sponsorship.
Hole Sponsor | Add-On item
Hole Sponsor | Add-On
$500
Golf cart screen display at designated hole, Mini pin flag at designated hole. Can be added to another sponsorship.
Cart Sponsor | Add-On item
Cart Sponsor | Add-On
$450
Your logo will be displayed in the cart pick-up area for both flights. Can be added to another sponsorship.
Donation
$250
Donate to support the event

