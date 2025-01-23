Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence
Golf Sponsorships
Title Sponsorship
$30,000
One $5,000 Scholarship in company name;
Website and media recognition throughout the year for all Foundation events;
Logo on all tournament signage;
One team of four players;
Golfer gifts, awards, double drink vouchers, VIP parking, reserved seating;
Acknowledgment at tournament;
Golfing with the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Superintendent
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
One team of four players;
Three drink tickets per player;
Premier logo sign placement on the golf course;
Premier logo placement in promotional materials;
Reserved VIP parking;
Website, social media, & tournament recognition
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
One team of four players;
Three drink tickets per player;
Premier Logo placement on all carts;
Logo placement in promotional materials;
Website, social media, and tournament recognition;
Logo placement on sponsor banner
Sign Sponsor
$3,000
One team of four players;
Three drink tickets per player;
Digital clubhouse & designated displays;
Website, social media, & tournament recognition;
Logo placement on sponsor banner
Food Sponsor
$1,000
Signature company banner at food station at both the AM and PM flights;
Website, social media, & tournament recognition
Beverage Cart Sponsor | Add-On
$750
Your logo is placed on all Beverage Carts for Both Flights.
Can be added to another sponsorship.
Hole Sponsor | Add-On
$500
Golf cart screen display at designated hole, Mini pin flag at designated hole.
Can be added to another sponsorship.
Cart Sponsor | Add-On
$450
Your logo will be displayed in the cart pick-up area for both flights.
Can be added to another sponsorship.
Donation
$250
Donate to support the event
