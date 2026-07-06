Kentlake Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to 18 holes of golf, cart, breakfast and lunch. All donations will go directly to the Golf Team.
“MULLIGAN’S”. To be used ANYWHERE. PREPAID at registration time. ONE mulligan per player. Cost is $10.00.
Each Player in a group can purchase and use ONLY ONE. If using your “paid for” Mulligan you must call it and use it as your shot. (Not the best of the 2 shots) Scramble best ball rules still apply to the team.
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