Kentlake Booster Club

Hosted by

Kentlake Booster Club

About this event

Kentlake Golf Tournament 2026

14330 SE Husky Way

Auburn, WA 98092, USA

General Admission
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to 18 holes of golf, cart, breakfast and lunch. All donations will go directly to the Golf Team.

Mulligan
$10

“MULLIGAN’S”.  To be used ANYWHERE.  PREPAID at registration time. ONE mulligan per player. Cost is $10.00. 

Each Player in a group can purchase and use ONLY ONE. If using your “paid for” Mulligan you must call it and use it as your shot. (Not the best of the 2 shots) Scramble best ball rules still apply to the team.

Add a donation for Kentlake Booster Club

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