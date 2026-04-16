Acts of Kindness Inaugural Golf Tournament

Join us for a full day on the course! Your registration includes 18 holes of golf in a shotgun start scramble, paired with a team, plus a golf cart.

Start with coffee and breakfast wraps, and enjoy lunch at the turn to keep you going.

Each player receives 2 Mulligans, string advantage, and 3 raffle entries to add to the fun.

Wrap up the day at our banquet and awards ceremony, featuring a delicious chicken and sirloin meal, as we celebrate and support Acts of Kindness!