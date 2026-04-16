Acts of Kindness Inaugural Golf Tournament

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Join us for a full day on the course! Your registration includes 18 holes of golf in a shotgun start scramble, paired with a team, plus a golf cart.
Start with coffee and breakfast wraps, and enjoy lunch at the turn to keep you going.
Each player receives 2 Mulligans, string advantage, and 3 raffle entries to add to the fun.
Wrap up the day at our banquet and awards ceremony, featuring a delicious chicken and sirloin meal, as we celebrate and support Acts of Kindness!
Grab your team for a full day on the course! Your foursome includes 18 holes of golf in a shotgun start scramble, with a golf cart for your group.
Start with coffee and breakfast wraps, and enjoy lunch at the turn to keep you going.
Each player receives 2 Mulligans, string advantage, and 3 raffle entries to add to the fun.
Wrap up the day at our banquet and awards ceremony, featuring a delicious chicken and sirloin meal, as we celebrate together and support Acts of Kindness!
Join us at 1:00 pm for a great afternoon no golf required! Enjoy a delicious meal featuring chicken and sirloin, connect with others, and celebrate the day’s highlights. You’ll also be able to participate in raffles and our 50/50 drawing to support a great cause, and hear about the mission of Acts of Kindness!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!