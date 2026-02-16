Golf Tournament 2023

About this event
A limit of 36 teams 3 man scramble Includes a round of golf, 3 players, lunch, and a souvenir bag!
Sponsor just the GRHS Foundation golf tournament which provides signage at a hole!
This is a chance for you to come interact with our teams and provide goodies, drinks, or any items you'd like! You can set up a table RIGHT on the course! This is a great way to support our cause and advertise your business while getting out and having fun with the teams!
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