George Regional Health System Foundation

Hosted by

George Regional Health System Foundation

About this event

Golf Tournament 2023

18412 MS-613

Moss Point, MS 39562, USA

3 Man Team
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

A limit of 36 teams 3 man scramble Includes a round of golf, 3 players, lunch, and a souvenir bag!

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsor just the GRHS Foundation golf tournament which provides signage at a hole!

Vendor Sponsor
$200

This is a chance for you to come interact with our teams and provide goodies, drinks, or any items you'd like! You can set up a table RIGHT on the course! This is a great way to support our cause and advertise your business while getting out and having fun with the teams!

Mulligans & Strings
Pay what you can
Split the Pot
Pay what you can
Add a donation for George Regional Health System Foundation

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