JW Golf Tournament 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes one (1) team of four (4) golfers for tournament play. Package includes cart rental, caddies, and locker room access. Breakfast, lunch, and post-tournament cocktails and hors d’oeuvres are included.
This donated package awards one (1) team of four (4) golfers a full tournament experience, including cart rental, caddies, locker room access, breakfast, lunch, and post-tournament cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!