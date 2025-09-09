the winmar foundation

Hosted by

the winmar foundation

About this event

JW Golf Tournament 2026

20391 Lowes Island Blvd

Sterling, VA 20165, USA

The Title Sponsor (Co-Host)
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Co-Host recognition alongside Winmar
  • Two foursomes
  • Logo Recognition on all printed and digital materials + banner
  • Podium recognition at reception & awards ceremony
Birdie and Bourbon Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • One foursome
  • Logo recognition on golf course and food and beverage stations
  • Logo recognition in printed materials
Tee Box Sponsor
$5,000
  • One foursome
  • Logo Recognition on Tee Box
Foursome (General Admission)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one (1) team of four (4) golfers for tournament play. Package includes cart rental, caddies, and locker room access. Breakfast, lunch, and post-tournament cocktails and hors d’oeuvres are included.

Donate a Foursome
$3,000

This donated package awards one (1) team of four (4) golfers a full tournament experience, including cart rental, caddies, locker room access, breakfast, lunch, and post-tournament cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Add a donation for the winmar foundation

$

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