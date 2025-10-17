Golf Tournament 2026

• Professional Golfer Of Your Choice on your team

• Team Reservation of 4 players

• Speaking Opportunity at event (2 min)

• Company Tent at a hole (company provides)

• Signage at event check In

• Featured Logo on event page of ANS website

• Featured Promotion Post on social media

• Sponsor Logo on event marketing

• Signed Deerwood Flag by all of the Pros

• A special All Nations gift for the team

• Extra Raffle Tickets for this group (16 tickets, 4 each)

• A Package Of Gifts donated by the Pros