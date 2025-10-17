All Nations Soccer

Golf Tournament 2026

10239 Golf Club Dr

Jacksonville, FL 32256, USA

TEAM RESERVATION
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reservation for 4 Players
*Pro Not Included

HAT TRICK SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Professional Golfer Of Your Choice on your team
Team Reservation of 4 players
Speaking Opportunity at event (2 min)
Company Tent at a hole (company provides)
Signage at event check In
Featured Logo on event page of ANS website
Featured Promotion Post on social media
Sponsor Logo on event marketing
Signed Deerwood Flag by all of the Pros
A special All Nations gift for the team
Extra Raffle Tickets for this group (16 tickets, 4 each)
A Package Of Gifts donated by the Pros

GOLDEN GOAL SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Professional Golfer on your team
Team Reservation of 4 players
Recognition at start of event
Signage at event check in
Sponsor Logo on event marketing
Company Tent or Sign at a hole (company provides)
A special All Nations gift for the team
Extra Raffle Tickets (8 tickets, 2 each)

PENALTY SAVE SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Professional Golfer on your team
Team Reservation of 4 players
Recognition at start of event
Signage at event check in
Sponsor Logo on event marketing

TEE TENT SPONSOR
$500

Company Tent at hole
Opportunity to talk to Teams and Pros
Signage at event check in
Sponsor Logo on event marketing

TEE SIGN SPONSOR
$250

Company Sign at hole
Opportunity to talk to Teams and Pros
Signage at event check in
Sponsor Logo on event marketing

