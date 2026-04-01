Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Washington Area Chapter
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Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Washington Area Chapter

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Navy Supply Corps Foundation - Washington Area Chapter

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2026 Navy Supply Corps Foundation Golf Tournament - The Courses at Andrews

4442 W Perimeter Rd

Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762, USA

Individual Player
$100

Includes green fees, cart, range balls, and breakfast and lunch. Join us for a day of golf, networking, and camaraderie while supporting the Supply Corps community.

4 Player Team
$400

Includes entry for four players with green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast and lunch for each participant. Perfect for teams looking to compete together and enjoy a great day on the course.

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