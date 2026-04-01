2026 Navy Supply Corps Foundation Golf Tournament - The Courses at Andrews

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About this event
Includes green fees, cart, range balls, and breakfast and lunch. Join us for a day of golf, networking, and camaraderie while supporting the Supply Corps community.
Includes entry for four players with green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast and lunch for each participant. Perfect for teams looking to compete together and enjoy a great day on the course.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!