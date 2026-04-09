Freeburg Community High School District #77 MABC Booster Club

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Freeburg Community High School District #77 MABC Booster Club

About this event

Golf Tournament 2026

Mystic Oaks

643 Ridge Road, Waterloo, IL 62298

Team Golf - MORNING SESSION START 8 AM
$400

Foursome. This ticket entitles your team to tournament play, 2 golf carts, lunch, 2 drink tickets per player and attendance prizes. LUNCH SERVED AT 12 P.M.

Hole Sponsor
$100

A professionally designed sign with your logo displayed at the sponsored hole and 5 tickets for the Mystery Midget Raffle.

Corporate Sponsorship
$250

In addition to the hole sponsor benefits, you will receive your Company name will be advertised at the luncheon. Receive 5 tickets for the Mystery Midget Raffle.

Lunch Sponsor
$400

Brand visability at the luncheon. Company will be recognized throughout the tournament. Will also receive cart sponsorship, hole sponsor and 10 tickets for Mystery Midget Raffle.

Volunteer
Free

Would you like to help with a game, registration or in any other way? Priceless

Team Skins Game
$20

Every hole is it’s own showdown and the boldest golfers take the prize! Total for your team.

Team Mulligan Magic -2nd Chance
$20

Get a fresh start, a golf miracle. Sometimes the best shot is the second shot! Total is for your team.

Single Golfer
$100
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