Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
643 Ridge Road, Waterloo, IL 62298
Foursome. This ticket entitles your team to tournament play, 2 golf carts, lunch, 2 drink tickets per player and attendance prizes. LUNCH SERVED AT 12 P.M.
A professionally designed sign with your logo displayed at the sponsored hole and 5 tickets for the Mystery Midget Raffle.
In addition to the hole sponsor benefits, you will receive your Company name will be advertised at the luncheon. Receive 5 tickets for the Mystery Midget Raffle.
Brand visability at the luncheon. Company will be recognized throughout the tournament. Will also receive cart sponsorship, hole sponsor and 10 tickets for Mystery Midget Raffle.
Would you like to help with a game, registration or in any other way? Priceless
Every hole is it’s own showdown and the boldest golfers take the prize! Total for your team.
Get a fresh start, a golf miracle. Sometimes the best shot is the second shot! Total is for your team.
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