CSEP Golf Tournament 2025

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About this event
El Paso, TX 79934, USA
Take another swing! Get 4 chances for just $25.
Missed your shot? Take one more swing for $10!
Feeling lucky? Snag 5 raffle tickets for just $20! Get as many as you like.
The Title Sponsorship offers two teams, the sponsor's name and logo on event marketing materials, three tee box sponsorships, opportunity to provide your company swag to players (optional), recognition at the awards ceremony, during the tournament lunch, and throughout the event. The sponsorship also includes recognition of sponsorship on social media.
This sponsorship includes one team and two tee box sponsorships. Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony, during the tournament lunch, throughout the event, and on social media.
Sponsorship offers one team and one tee box sponsorship. Company logo on the tournament banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony, during the tournament lunch, throughout the event, and on social media.
Sponsorship offers one team. Logo displayed on beverage tickets. Logo on tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony. Recognition of sponsorship on social media.
Sponsorship offers one team. Logo on every golf cart. Logo on the tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.
Sponsorship offers one team. Logo on the tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media
One tee box sponsorship. Company logo on the tournament banner. Recognition during the tournament and lunch. Recognition of sponsorship on social media.
Sponsorship offers logo on tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.
Sponsorship offers one tee box sponsorship. Company logo on the tournament banner. Recognition during the tournament and lunch. Recognition of sponsorship on social media.
Sponsorship offers logo on tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.
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