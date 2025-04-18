Hosted by

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc

About this event

CSEP Golf Tournament 2025

Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course 12000 McCombs St

El Paso, TX 79934, USA

Four Player Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
One Player
$125
Mulligans - 4 Chances
$25

Take another swing! Get 4 chances for just $25.

Mulligans - One More Swing
$10

Missed your shot? Take one more swing for $10!

Raffle Items
$20

Feeling lucky? Snag 5 raffle tickets for just $20! Get as many as you like.


Title Sponsor
$10,000

The Title Sponsorship offers two teams, the sponsor's name and logo on event marketing materials, three tee box sponsorships, opportunity to provide your company swag to players (optional), recognition at the awards ceremony, during the tournament lunch, and throughout the event. The sponsorship also includes recognition of sponsorship on social media.

Double Eagle Sponsor
$5,000

This sponsorship includes one team and two tee box sponsorships. Company logo on all advertising and tournament banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony, during the tournament lunch, throughout the event, and on social media.

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship offers one team and one tee box sponsorship. Company logo on the tournament banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony, during the tournament lunch, throughout the event, and on social media.

Beverage Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsorship offers one team. Logo displayed on beverage tickets. Logo on tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony. Recognition of sponsorship on social media.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship offers one team. Logo on every golf cart. Logo on the tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship offers one team. Logo on the tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media

Birdie Sponsor
$1,800

One tee box sponsorship. Company logo on the tournament banner. Recognition during the tournament and lunch. Recognition of sponsorship on social media.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsorship offers logo on tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship offers one tee box sponsorship. Company logo on the tournament banner. Recognition during the tournament and lunch. Recognition of sponsorship on social media.

Soda/Water Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship offers logo on tournament sponsor banner. Recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.

Add a donation for Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!