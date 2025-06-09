Four (4) golfer entries for the tournament by September 1, 2025
Individual Golfer
$125
Single golfer entry for the golf tournament
T-Sign
$100
Promote your business and our efforts with a two sided t-sign displaying your companies logo and information.
Beverage Sponsor
$600
Beverage sponsor includes an entry for two golfers and signage prominently displayed on the beverage carts.
Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
The Platinum Tournament sponsors will have their banner prominently displayed on the tournament day, a t-sign displayed on the golf course the day of the tournament, receive three (3) foursome entries for the tournament. Banner must be provided by September 10th, 2025.
Tournament Sponsor
$2,000
The Tournament Sponsor will have their banner prominently displayed on the tournament day, a t-sign displayed on the golf course the day of the tournament, and two (2) foursome entries for the tournament. Banner must be provided by September 10th, 2025.
Eagle Sponsor
$1,200
The Eagle Sponsor will have a T-sign displayed on the golf course the day of the event and one (1) foursome entries for the golf tournament.
Bracelet Sponsor
$400
The Bracelet Sponsor includes a t-sign on the golf course the day of the tournament.
Basket Raffles
$5
6 tickets for $5.00. Place tour ticket in the basket of your choice to win.
Liquor/Wine basket
$10
1 ticket
Liquor/Wine
$20
3 tickets for $20.00
50/50
$5
6 tickets for $5.00
Add a donation for Pilot Club of Fort Pierce, Inc
$
