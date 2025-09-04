Bonita Springs High Boosters Club

Caddy-Hack Golf Tournament

9801 Treasure Cay Ln

Bonita Springs, FL 34135, USA

Individual Golfer
$100

The ticket price includes a round of golf, cart rental, and lunch.

Team
$400

The ticket price includes a round of golf, cart rental and lunch for a team of 4. Team name submitted at registration.

The Judge Smails - Lunch Sponsor
$4,000

Includes a foursome, buffet signs at lunch, table signs, and name/logo included on sponsor banner at registration and turn.

The TY Webb - Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000

Includes a foursome, buffet signs at breakfast, logo on to go bags and name/logo included on sponsor banner at registration and turn.

The Caddyshack - Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a foursome, custom pin flag and name/logo included on sponsor banner at registration and turn.

The Havacamp - Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a foursome, swag bag with logo and name/logo included on sponsor banner at registration and turn.

The Spaulding - Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a foursome, cart sign and name/logo included on sponsor banner at registration and turn.

The Carl Spackler
$500

Includes two student staff scholarship rounds of golf, cart and lunch and includes name on sponsor banner at registration and turn.

