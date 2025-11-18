One of a Kind Kids

Hosted by

One of a Kind Kids

About this event

1st Annual One of a Kind Kids Golf Tournament

288 Prairie Star Rd

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM 87004, USA

Eagle Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:

-4 complimentary golfers and lunch

-Signage including name/logo at 2 holes

-Signage with name/logo on all participants golf carts

-Recognition as title sponsor of tournament

-Social Media shoutout

Birdie Sponsor
$800

-4 complimentary golfers and lunch

-Signage including name/logo at hole

-Sponsor provided promotional items in goodie bags

-Social Media Shoutout

Specialty Sponsor
$400

-Signage including name/logo at specialty hole (closest to the pin and longest drive hole contest)

-Sponsor provided promotional items in goodie bags

-Social Media Shoutout

Hole sponsor
$200

-Signage including name/logo at hole=

Team
$600
One player
$150
Add a donation for One of a Kind Kids

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!