Captain's Choice Golf Tournament!

636 Valley Dr

Eden, NC 27288, USA

Team Entry
$500

4 man team

Single Player
$150
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

-Large Logo on Banner

-complimentary team entry

-marketing on social media

-2 prime hole sponsors

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

-med logo on banner

-Hole Sponsorship one hole

-2 player entries


Bronze Sponsor
$500

-Hole Sponsor sign

-website/social media


Hole Sponsor
$250

Sponsor sign at hole tee box

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

Logo displayed on beverage cart.

-Opportunity to ride cart and greet players

Meal Sponsor
$1,500

-Logo displayed at meal service area.

-Recognition at award ceremony and website

