Swing with an ARM of Care: Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy 18 holes of golf with all of the perks mentioned earlier
Discounted price for Foursomes with all of the other perks
*Logo Featured prominently on sponsorship signage and social media
*Recognition during awards ceremony
*Two complimentary foursomes
*Opportunity to include promotional item in golfer bags
*Logo Featured prominently on sponsorship signage and social media
*Recognition during event
*One complimentary foursome
*Opportunity to include promotional item in golfer bags
*Logo Featured prominently on select signage and social media
*One complimentary foursome
*Logo Featured prominently on select signage and social media
*Two complimentary golfer registrations
*Exclusively displayed logo on sponsored hole
*Recognition on social media
*One complimentary foursome
*Exclusively displayed logo on sponsored hole
*Recognition on social media
*One complimentary foursome
*Company name or logo displayed at one hole on the course
One mulligan for $10
Please note: There is a maximum of 5 mulligans per player.
Buy in bulk and save more. 5 Mulligans for $40. Save $10 with package.
Please note: There is a maximum of 5 mulligans per player
Buy this package of 5 mulligan tickets and 4 raffle tickets and save $5. Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of prizes.
Please note: There is a maximum of 5 mulligans per player
Two tries for $10
$10 each
Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of great prizes
Three for $25
Buy in bulk and save $5.
Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of great prizes
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