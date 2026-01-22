ARM Of Care Inc

Hosted by

ARM Of Care Inc

About this event

Swing with an ARM of Care: Charity Golf Tournament

100 Willow Run Rd

Roswell, GA 30075, USA

General Admission for one golfer
$200

Enjoy 18 holes of golf with all of the perks mentioned earlier

Foursome
$750

Discounted price for Foursomes with all of the other perks

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

*Logo Featured prominently on sponsorship signage and social media

*Recognition during awards ceremony

*Two complimentary foursomes

*Opportunity to include promotional item in golfer bags

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

*Logo Featured prominently on sponsorship signage and social media

*Recognition during event

*One complimentary foursome

*Opportunity to include promotional item in golfer bags

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

*Logo Featured prominently on select signage and social media

*One complimentary foursome


Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

*Logo Featured prominently on select signage and social media

*Two complimentary golfer registrations


Longest Drive Sponsorship
$2,000

*Exclusively displayed logo on sponsored hole

*Recognition on social media

*One complimentary foursome

Closest to the Hole Sponsorship
$2,000

*Exclusively displayed logo on sponsored hole

*Recognition on social media

*One complimentary foursome

Hole Sponsorship
$200

*Company name or logo displayed at one hole on the course

Mulligan ticket
$10

One mulligan for $10


Please note: There is a maximum of 5 mulligans per player.

Mulligan Package
$40

Buy in bulk and save more. 5 Mulligans for $40. Save $10 with package.


Please note: There is a maximum of 5 mulligans per player

Mulligan and raffle ticket bundle
$70

Buy this package of 5 mulligan tickets and 4 raffle tickets and save $5. Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of prizes.


Please note: There is a maximum of 5 mulligans per player

Putting Contest
$10

Two tries for $10

Raffle tickets
$10

$10 each

Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of great prizes

Raffle ticket bundle
$25

Three for $25

Buy in bulk and save $5.

Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of great prizes

Add a donation for ARM Of Care Inc

$

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