Hosted by

Community Christian School

Golf Tournament

3201 Stantonsburg Rd SE

Wilson, NC 27893, USA

Four-man team
$400

Four-man Superball Team

Hole Sponsor
$150

Limited hole sponsorships available! Secure your spot on the course and showcase your business. Please email your logo to [email protected] so your hole sign can be made.

Purple Sponsor
$550

Four-man team + hole sponsor Please email your logo to [email protected] so your hole sign can be made.

Cyclone Sponsor
$1,200

Four-man team + hole sponsor + field sign for 1 year + 2 Steak Dinner Plates (Early 2027) Please email your logo to [email protected] so your hole sign can be made.

Team Mulligan and Tee Buster Package
$80

Good for 1 Mulligan and 1 Tee Buster Per Person

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