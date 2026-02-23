Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes small bucket
Includes lunch
Purchase in singles, pairs or foursomes
Tee box signage
Social media recognition
2 tournament player entries
Recognition during opening
Logo on event signage
Recognition during opening
Signage at 2 tee boxes
Social media recognition & charity official website
4 tournament player entries
Opportunity to include promotional item in player swag bag
Logo on event signage
Recognition during opening
Vendor marketing table at event
Signage at 3 tee boxes
Recognition on social media & charity official website
8 tournament player entries
Opportunity to include promotional item in player swag bag
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