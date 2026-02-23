Friendly El Monte Charity 4 Kids

Hosted by

Friendly El Monte Charity 4 Kids

About this event

Golf Tournament

620 E Live Oak Ave

Arcadia, CA 91006, USA

Individual and Team Players
$70

Includes small bucket

Includes lunch

Purchase in singles, pairs or foursomes

Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tee box signage

Social media recognition

2 tournament player entries

Recognition during opening


Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on event signage

Recognition during opening

Signage at 2 tee boxes

Social media recognition & charity official website

4 tournament player entries

Opportunity to include promotional item in player swag bag

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on event signage

Recognition during opening

Vendor marketing table at event

Signage at 3 tee boxes

Recognition on social media & charity official website

8 tournament player entries

Opportunity to include promotional item in player swag bag

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!