Golf Tournament

Refreshment Station Sponsor Benefits:

-Signage at one on-course refreshment station (stations after holes 6,12, and 18.)

-Opportunity to set up a table at station to engage with players

-Recognition on Pour Out Project’s website and social media

-Exposure to influential business and community leaders

-Association with a high-impact fundraising event supporting nonprofit growth and sustainability





This sponsorship places your brand at key touch points throughout the course.





Be present where players pause, recharge, and connect, and help fuel impact where it matters most.