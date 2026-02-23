Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Your Team Entry Includes:
-One foursome (4 players)
-18 holes of golf at a premier private course
-Food and beverages throughout the event
-Access to contests, prizes, and on-course experiences
-Networking with business and community leaders
-The opportunity to create lasting impact through your participation
Hole Sponsor Benefits:
-Exclusive recognition as the sponsor of a tournament hole
-Custom signage displayed at your sponsored hole (provided by Pour Out Project)
-Opportunity to set up a table to engage with players
-Recognition on Pour Out Project’s website and social media
-Brand exposure to business leaders, community influencers, and decision-makers
-Alignment with a mission-driven event that multiplies nonprofit impact
This is a powerful way to showcase your brand, build relationships, and demonstrate your commitment to strengthening the community.
Refreshment Station Sponsor Benefits:
-Signage at one on-course refreshment station (stations after holes 6,12, and 18.)
-Opportunity to set up a table at station to engage with players
-Recognition on Pour Out Project’s website and social media
-Exposure to influential business and community leaders
-Association with a high-impact fundraising event supporting nonprofit growth and sustainability
This sponsorship places your brand at key touch points throughout the course.
Be present where players pause, recharge, and connect, and help fuel impact where it matters most.
Beverage Sponsor Benefits:
-Prominent recognition as an official Beverage Sponsor
-Brand visibility at beverage stations and designated refreshment areas during pre-and post-round meals
-Recognition on Pour Out Project’s website and social media
-Opportunity to engage with players during the event
-Exposure to influential business and community leaders
-Association with a high-impact fundraising event supporting nonprofit growth and sustainability
Your sponsorship helps create a first-class experience for participants while directly fueling Pour Out Project’s work of equipping nonprofits with resources that expand their reach and effectiveness.
Partner with us to serve both refreshment and real impact.
Food Sponsor Benefits:
-Recognition as an official Food Sponsor of the tournament
-Brand visibility at food stations and dining areas during both pre- and post-round meals
-Recognition on Pour Out Project’s website and social media
-Recognition during/option to bless the post-round meal
-Opportunity to engage with participants during meal service
-Exposure to business leaders, professionals, and community influencers
-Alignment with a purpose-driven event that multiplies nonprofit impact
Your partnership not only fuels a great tournament experience, it helps fuel the growth and effectiveness of nonprofits serving our communities every day.
Join us in making a lasting impact, both on and off the course.
Cart Sponsor Benefits:
-One complimentary team entry (4 players)
-Logo displayed in all player carts
-Recognition on Pour Out Project’s website and social media
-Opportunity to provide branded gifts
-Premium exposure to business leaders, professionals, and community influencers
-Alignment with a purpose-driven event that multiplies nonprofit impact
This sponsorship keeps your brand rolling across the course all day long, delivering consistent exposure while supporting a mission that strengthens nonprofits across our community.
Be part of the momentum and help drive impact where it matters most.
Awards Sponsor Benefits:
-One complimentary team entry (4 players)
-Prominent logo featured on all pre-event materials and communication
-Speaking opportunity from the podium during the awards presentation
-Logo displayed on reception materials
-Recognition on Pour Out Project’s website and social media platforms
-Opportunity to provide branded player gifts
-Premium exposure to business leaders, professionals, and community influencers
-Alignment with a purpose-driven event that multiplies nonprofit impact
This top-tier sponsorship provides unmatched exposure while aligning your brand with a powerful mission that multiplies the effectiveness of nonprofits serving our communities.
Stand out as a premier partner and help us celebrate impact where it matters most.
Title Sponsor Benefits:
-Two complimentary team entries (8 players)
-Speaking opportunity from the podium
-Logo displayed on scorecards and all tournament signage
-Top billing on all event communications and print material
-Prominent recognition on Pour Out Project’s website and social media platforms
-Opportunity to provide branded player gifts
-Premium exposure to business leaders, professionals, and community influencers
-Alignment with a purpose-driven event that multiplies nonprofit impact
This is the highest-visibility partnership opportunity for the tournament and a meaningful way to demonstrate your leadership in supporting community transformation.
Lead the day. Champion the mission. Become our Title Sponsor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!