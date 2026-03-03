Addiction Recovery Coalition of New Hampshire

Hosted by

Addiction Recovery Coalition of New Hampshire

About this event

Golf Tournament - 2026 Drive Change. Save Lives.

72 Ponemah Rd

Amherst, NH 03031, USA

Ace Sponsor
$6,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


What you get:

4 Holes with Logo or Name

2 Foursome Registration

1 Logo on Event Banner

6 Logo Placements on Carts

Logo on Future Marketing Pieces For This Event

Mention at Event (Thank You)

Logo on the ARCNH.org Website for 1 Year

Logo on our Social Media Posts

Albatross sponsor
$3,500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


What you get:

3 Holes with Logo or Name

1 Foursome Registration

1 Logo on Event Banner

3 Logo Placements on Carts

Logo on Future Marketing Pieces For This Event

Mention at Event (Thank You)

Logo on the ARCNH.org Website for 1 Year


Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


What you get:

2 Holes with Logo or Name

1 Foursome Registration

1 Logo on Event Banner

2 Logo Placements on Carts

Logo on Future Marketing Pieces For This Event

Mention at Event (Thank You)


Birdie Sponsor
$1,500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


What you get:

2 Holes with Logo or Name

1 Foursome Registration

1 Logo on Event Banner

1 Logo Placements on Carts

Logo on Future Marketing Pieces For This Event

Mention at Event (Thank You)

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


What you get:

1 Hole with Logo or Name

1 Logo on Event Banner

Mention at Event (Thank You)

Contest Sponsor
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


What you get:

1 Hole with Logo or Name

1 Logo on Event Banner

Mention at Event (Thank You)

Hole Sponsor
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


What you get:

1 Hole with Logo or Name

Mention at Event (Thank You)

Foursome Golf Registration
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Single Golf Ticket
$250

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Add a donation for Addiction Recovery Coalition of New Hampshire

$

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