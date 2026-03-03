NU Baseball Golf Tournament

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About this event
This pays for one player to participate in the tournament. Be sure to include who is in your foursome.
The price will go up after April 10th
This pays for ALL FOUR players to participate in the tournament. Be sure to include who is your foursome.
The price will go up after April 10th
Single ticket to enter the raffle for your chance to win great prizes!
Five raffle ticket bundle for a discounted price.
Need a re-do, take as many as you'd like!
Have your name and/or business logo on a Tee for all to see how much you care! Sponsor as many Tee's as you'd like.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!