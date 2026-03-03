Nevada Union High School Baseball Boosters Club

Hosted by

Nevada Union High School Baseball Boosters Club

About this event

NU Baseball Golf Tournament

24150 Darkhorse Dr

Auburn, CA 95602, USA

Foursome Single Ticket
$100

This pays for one player to participate in the tournament. Be sure to include who is in your foursome.

The price will go up after April 10th

Foursome Group Ticket
$400

This pays for ALL FOUR players to participate in the tournament. Be sure to include who is your foursome.

The price will go up after April 10th

Raffle Ticket
$5

Single ticket to enter the raffle for your chance to win great prizes!

Raffle Ticket Bundle
$20

Five raffle ticket bundle for a discounted price.

Mulligans
$5

Need a re-do, take as many as you'd like!

Tee Sponsor
$150

Have your name and/or business logo on a Tee for all to see how much you care! Sponsor as many Tee's as you'd like.

Add a donation for Nevada Union High School Baseball Boosters Club

$

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