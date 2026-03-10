Hosted by

Joy Stevenson Hart -Lifefullofjoy-The joy of the Lord

About this event

Golf Tournament

444 E Basse Rd

San Antonio, TX 78209, USA

Hole in one
$10

Enter to win $1000.00 or win $25.00 gift card of you get shot 6 ft from hole participation also enters you into raffle for trip to masters 2027

Putting game
$20

One putt in hole win 50/50 cash price

Beat the pro
$25

Beat the Pro and win $100.00 gift card

Raffle
$5

$5.00 each or 5 for $20.00

Note to get five tickets only pay for 4 and we will give extra ticket to you

Marshmallow Game
$5

$5.00 each or 5 for $20.00

Ball Launcher
$25

Shoot the longest shot shot and win closest to pin award

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