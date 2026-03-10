Golf Tournament

About this event
Enter to win $1000.00 or win $25.00 gift card of you get shot 6 ft from hole participation also enters you into raffle for trip to masters 2027
One putt in hole win 50/50 cash price
Beat the Pro and win $100.00 gift card
$5.00 each or 5 for $20.00
Note to get five tickets only pay for 4 and we will give extra ticket to you
$5.00 each or 5 for $20.00
Shoot the longest shot shot and win closest to pin award
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