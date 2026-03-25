PCARES.ORG

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PCARES.ORG

About this event

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PCARES.ORG Golf Tournament

Meadow Brook Golf Course

4197 1300 W, Taylorsville, UT 84123, USA

Add a donation for PCARES.ORG

$

Golf Tournament Registration (Single)
$150
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Golf Tournament Registration (Foursome)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Tournament, breakfast, lunch, opportunity ticket for each golfer.

Opportunity Tickets
$10

Opportunity Ticket for a chance to win great prizes, and join in on making a differance to fuel life-changing research that brings hope to countless lives through PCARES.ORG.

Opportunity Tickets
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

20 Opportunity Tickets for a chance to win great prizes, and join in on making a differance to fuel life-changing research that brings hope to countless lives through PCARES.ORG.

Licorice Rope
$25

Just in case you leave a putt short. Use a piece of Licorice rope for gimmies on putts without counting a stroke.

Mulligans
$10

Mulligans can be used by one person in your group for each ticket you buy anywhere on the course.

Lunch Only Ticket
$40

If you don't have time to golf and would like to join us for lunch, your attendance will help improve care for kids with autonomic disorders by advancing research and educating providers.

Hole Sponsorship ( Individual/Family sponsorships)
$750

Show your support by sponsoring a hole. Sponsorship includes a sign with your family name. Your sponsorship will help advance the care of pediatric and young adult patients by supporting research in autonomic medicine that enhances the knowledge and tools available to primary care physicians who provide clinical care.

Hole Sponsorship ( Corporate/Company sponsorships)
$1,500

Show your support by sponsoring a hole. Sponsorship includes a sign with your company name. Your sponsorship will help advance the care of pediatric and young adult patients by supporting research in autonomic medicine that enhances the knowledge and tools available to primary care physicians who provide clinical care.

Breakfast Sponsorship
$3,000

Sponsor a Continental Breakfast for the golfers and help support PCARES with your generous donation.

Lunch Sponsorship
$3,500

Feed the hungry golfers after the round. Your donation will help support PCARES and will include 5 minutes of microphone time before/during lunch to promote your organization.

Donations
Pay what you can

If you cannot make the golf tournament but would like to help support PCARES.ORG and the wonderful work they do please donate. Any amount helps. Thank You

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!