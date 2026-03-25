PCARES.ORG Golf Tournament

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About this event
4197 1300 W, Taylorsville, UT 84123, USA
$
Golf Tournament, breakfast, lunch, opportunity ticket for each golfer.
Opportunity Ticket for a chance to win great prizes, and join in on making a differance to fuel life-changing research that brings hope to countless lives through PCARES.ORG.
20 Opportunity Tickets for a chance to win great prizes, and join in on making a differance to fuel life-changing research that brings hope to countless lives through PCARES.ORG.
Just in case you leave a putt short. Use a piece of Licorice rope for gimmies on putts without counting a stroke.
Mulligans can be used by one person in your group for each ticket you buy anywhere on the course.
If you don't have time to golf and would like to join us for lunch, your attendance will help improve care for kids with autonomic disorders by advancing research and educating providers.
Show your support by sponsoring a hole. Sponsorship includes a sign with your family name. Your sponsorship will help advance the care of pediatric and young adult patients by supporting research in autonomic medicine that enhances the knowledge and tools available to primary care physicians who provide clinical care.
Show your support by sponsoring a hole. Sponsorship includes a sign with your company name. Your sponsorship will help advance the care of pediatric and young adult patients by supporting research in autonomic medicine that enhances the knowledge and tools available to primary care physicians who provide clinical care.
Sponsor a Continental Breakfast for the golfers and help support PCARES with your generous donation.
Feed the hungry golfers after the round. Your donation will help support PCARES and will include 5 minutes of microphone time before/during lunch to promote your organization.
If you cannot make the golf tournament but would like to help support PCARES.ORG and the wonderful work they do please donate. Any amount helps. Thank You
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!