Golf single/Team/Sponsors

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About this event
Summerfield, NC 27358, USA
Lunch included
18 holes
Golf cart
Lunch included
18 holes
Golf cart
RECOGNITION AT LUNCH CART GPS AT ONE OF THE 18 HOLES RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE
BRING AND SET UP YOUR TENT TO ADVERTISE BUSINESS DURING THE EVENT RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE
CART GPS AT ONE OF THE HOLES RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE
Golf for eight(8) in the tournament Display table at registration area and reception Company banner displayed at tournament Logo recognition on event signage Logo recognition on website Hole sponsorship with golfcart GPS advertising
Golf for four (4) in the tournament Display table at registration area and reception Logo recognition on event signage Logo recognition on website Logo in the tournament program Hole sponsorship with golf cart GPS advertising
Display table at registration area and reception Logo recognition on event signage Logo recognition on website Logo in the tournament program
$
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