Second2None Cancer Foundation

Hosted by

Second2None Cancer Foundation

About this event

Golf single/Team/Sponsors

300 Niblick Dr

Summerfield, NC 27358, USA

Team of 4
$500

Lunch included

18 holes

Golf cart


Single ticket
$125

Lunch included

18 holes

Golf cart

Lunch Sponsor
$400

RECOGNITION AT LUNCH CART GPS AT ONE OF THE 18 HOLES RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE

Tent Sponsor
$200

BRING AND SET UP YOUR TENT TO ADVERTISE BUSINESS DURING THE EVENT RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE

Hole Sponsor
$125

CART GPS AT ONE OF THE HOLES RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Golf for eight(8) in the tournament Display table at registration area and reception Company banner displayed at tournament Logo recognition on event signage Logo recognition on website Hole sponsorship with golfcart GPS advertising

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Golf for four (4) in the tournament Display table at registration area and reception Logo recognition on event signage Logo recognition on website Logo in the tournament program Hole sponsorship with golf cart GPS advertising

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Display table at registration area and reception Logo recognition on event signage Logo recognition on website Logo in the tournament program

Add a donation for Second2None Cancer Foundation

$

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