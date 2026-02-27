Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
9 holes (range balls included)
Carts available through the Pro Shop for an extra fee.
Lunch not included
Business logo included on event advertising and event website. Logo also included on Carrying Heroes website home page for 2026.
Business logo signage at one of the 9 holes. Business listed on social media posts and event website.
Business logo on 4 carts. Business listed on social media posts and event website.
Not a golfer? Join us for lunch and raffles on the day of the event! Burgers by Mulligan's Restaurant will be served from 11:30 a.m - 1:00 p.m.
MUST PRE-PURCHASE.
$
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