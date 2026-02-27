Carrying Heroes

Hosted by

Carrying Heroes

About this event

Golf Tournament Fundraiser

6241 Churn Crk Rd

Redding, CA 96002, USA

Raffle Ticket
$2
Team of 4 - Golf Only
$300

9 holes (range balls included)

Carts available through the Pro Shop for an extra fee.
Lunch not included

SPONSOR - Event Sponsor
$500

Business logo included on event advertising and event website. Logo also included on Carrying Heroes website home page for 2026.

SPONSOR - Hole Sponsor
$200

Business logo signage at one of the 9 holes. Business listed on social media posts and event website.

SPONSOR - Cart
$100

Business logo on 4 carts. Business listed on social media posts and event website.

Lunch Only
$25

Not a golfer? Join us for lunch and raffles on the day of the event! Burgers by Mulligan's Restaurant will be served from 11:30 a.m - 1:00 p.m.

MUST PRE-PURCHASE.

Add a donation for Carrying Heroes

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