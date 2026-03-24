Good Shepherds Clothes Closet

Hosted by

Good Shepherds Clothes Closet

About this event

Golf Tournament in support of Good Shepherd's Clothes Closet

6355 Silver Lake Rd

Reno, NV 89506, USA

General Admission
$225

We invite you to partner with us for a meaningful day of gold that changes lives in our community. Together, we can provide hope, dignity, and practical support to those who need it most.

VIP Admission
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

We rely on donations, volunteers and community partners to continue this vital work. Funds raised through this golf tournament directly support clothing distribution, outreach efforts, and operational needs.

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two Foursomes (8 Golfers)

Premium logo placement on tournament banner and signage

Exclusive HOST-A-HOLE Sponsorship with tee sign and table

Logo placement on all promotional materials, website, and social media

Verbal recognition during awards ceremony

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One Foursome (4 Golfers)

Logo placement on event signage

Exclusive tee sign at one hole

Logo Placement on promotional materials and website

Verbal recognition during awards


Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two Golfers

Logo placement on event signage

Exclusive tee sign at one hole

Logo placement on promotional materials

HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSOR
$2,000

Logo recognition on tournament signage

Prize display for at designated hole

Table at hole for company representation

Promotional item inclusion in golfer gift bags


Cart Sponser
$1,000

Logo Placement on golf carts (non-exclusive)

Name recognition on signage and promotions


Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Logo placement on lunch signage and menu

Recognition on promotional materials

Drink Sponsor
$1,000

Logo placement where beverages are served (non-exclusive)

Name recognition on signage

Hole Sponsor
$350

Tee sign (non-exclusive)

Name recognition on signage

Table display available for advertising

Add a donation for Good Shepherds Clothes Closet

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!