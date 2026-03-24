Golf Tournament in support of Good Shepherd's Clothes Closet

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About this event
We invite you to partner with us for a meaningful day of gold that changes lives in our community. Together, we can provide hope, dignity, and practical support to those who need it most.
We rely on donations, volunteers and community partners to continue this vital work. Funds raised through this golf tournament directly support clothing distribution, outreach efforts, and operational needs.
Two Foursomes (8 Golfers)
Premium logo placement on tournament banner and signage
Exclusive HOST-A-HOLE Sponsorship with tee sign and table
Logo placement on all promotional materials, website, and social media
Verbal recognition during awards ceremony
One Foursome (4 Golfers)
Logo placement on event signage
Exclusive tee sign at one hole
Logo Placement on promotional materials and website
Verbal recognition during awards
Two Golfers
Logo placement on event signage
Exclusive tee sign at one hole
Logo placement on promotional materials
Logo recognition on tournament signage
Prize display for at designated hole
Table at hole for company representation
Promotional item inclusion in golfer gift bags
Logo Placement on golf carts (non-exclusive)
Name recognition on signage and promotions
Logo placement on lunch signage and menu
Recognition on promotional materials
Logo placement where beverages are served (non-exclusive)
Name recognition on signage
Tee sign (non-exclusive)
Name recognition on signage
Table display available for advertising
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!