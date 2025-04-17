Golf Tournament Mulligans, Charger Drive, Bolt Up Package & Golf Pro Tee Shot

Mulligan
$10
*unlimited quantity
Charger Drive
$20
Hit your 2nd shot from 150 yards
Bolt Up Package
$100
Charger Drive, 4 Mulligans, 25 Raffle Tickets, Celebrity Tee Shot
Golf Pro Tee Shot
$20
Golf Pro will hit your tee shot on a par 3 hole

