GOLF TOURNAMENT- PURCHASE HERE!

Guess how much cash is on the money tree! Please no duplicate numbers. One guess per five dollars. Closest to the amount wins. In the event of a tie, the closest guess not going over wins. $50 plus guaranteed.

Guess how much cash is on the money tree! Please no duplicate numbers. One guess per five dollars. Closest to the amount wins. In the event of a tie, the closest guess not going over wins. $50 plus guaranteed.

More details...