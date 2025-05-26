GOLF TOURNAMENT- PURCHASE HERE!

Guess how much cash is on the money tree! Please no duplicate numbers. One guess per five dollars. Closest to the amount wins. In the event of a tie, the closest guess not going over wins. $50 plus guaranteed.
Guess how much cash is on the money tree! Please no duplicate numbers. One guess per five dollars. Closest to the amount wins. In the event of a tie, the closest guess not going over wins. $50 plus guaranteed.
Mulligan
$5
One mulligan on an honor system!
One mulligan on an honor system!
Team
$580
One team
One team
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