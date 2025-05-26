Crystal Roses Incorporated
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Crystal Roses Incorporated

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Crystal Roses Incorporated

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GOLF TOURNAMENT- PURCHASE HERE!

10 Clubhouse Dr

Norco, CA 92860, USA

25 raffle tickets
$20
You receive 25 raffle tickets.
40 raffle tickets
$30
You receive 40 raffle tickets.
100 raffle tickets
$40
You receive 100 raffle tickets
Money Tree guess!
$5
Guess how much cash is on the money tree! Please no duplicate numbers. One guess per five dollars. Closest to the amount wins. In the event of a tie, the closest guess not going over wins. $50 plus guaranteed.
Mulligan
$5
One mulligan on an honor system!
Team
$580
One team

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