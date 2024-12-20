Golf Tournament Sponsors

• Large Banner with business name/logo displayed in golfer registration area
• Spotlight feature of company in the promotional recap video of the event
• Space provided for business to set up a booth/display on the course
• Business name/logo on all marketing material (print & social media)
• Marketing material with business name/logo distributed at the event
• Business name announced during the event
• Sign with business name/logo displayed on a tee box
Corporate Sponsor Gold
$5,000
• Recognized as an “Official 2024 Tournament Event Sponsor”
• Logo on the Foundation’s Website
• Recognition at Awards Ceremony
• 2 Hole Signs
Corporate Sponsor Silver
$2,500
• Recognized as an “Official 2024 Tournament Event Sponsor”
• Logo on the Foundation’s Website
• Recognition at Awards Ceremony
• One Hole Sign
• Sponsorship Certificate
Vendor Table
$500
• signage and tent at a hole
• Recognition at Luncheon
