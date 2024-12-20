Golf Tournament Sponsors

Corporate Sponsor Platinum
$10,000
• Large Banner with business name/logo displayed in golfer registration area • Spotlight feature of company in the promotional recap video of the event • Space provided for business to set up a booth/display on the course • Business name/logo on all marketing material (print & social media) • Marketing material with business name/logo distributed at the event • Business name announced during the event • Sign with business name/logo displayed on a tee box
Corporate Sponsor Gold
$5,000
• Recognized as an “Official 2024 Tournament Event Sponsor” • Logo on the Foundation’s Website • Recognition at Awards Ceremony • 2 Hole Signs
Corporate Sponsor Silver
$2,500
• Recognized as an “Official 2024 Tournament Event Sponsor” • Logo on the Foundation’s Website • Recognition at Awards Ceremony • One Hole Sign • Sponsorship Certificate
Vendor Table
$500
• signage and tent at a hole • Recognition at Luncheon
Hole Sponsorship
$250
• 1 18”X24” Sign
