GOLF TOURNAMENT SPONSORS

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About this event
-Event named: Joy of Living Club Golf Event presented by:
“[Your Company Name]”
-Logo on 1 hole
-Signage on all golf carts and driving range
-Opportunity to speak at awards ceremony
-3 foursomes included
-Booth at check-in and awards area
-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)
-Recognition plaque award
-Event named: Joy of Living Club Golf Event presented by:
“[Your Company Name]”
-Logo on 1 hole
-Signage on all golf carts and driving range
-Opportunity to speak at awards ceremony
-2 foursomes included
-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)
-Logo on lunch banners and signage
-2 foursomes included
-Recognition during awards ceremony
-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)
-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)
-Stand on the golf course
-1 foursome included
-Recognition during awards ceremony
-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)
-Signage in one of the holes
-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)
-Signage on all of the golf carts
-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)
-Stand on the golf course
-Signage on the course
-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)
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