Joy of Living

Hosted by

Joy of Living

About this event

GOLF TOURNAMENT SPONSORS

23230 Meadowbrook Farms Clb Dr

Katy, TX 77494, USA

Joy Sponsorship item
Joy Sponsorship
$10,000

-Event named: Joy of Living Club Golf Event presented by:

“[Your Company Name]”

-Logo on 1 hole

-Signage on all golf carts and driving range

-Opportunity to speak at awards ceremony

-3 foursomes included

-Booth at check-in and awards area

-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)

-Recognition plaque award

Laughter Sponsorship item
Laughter Sponsorship
$5,000

-Event named: Joy of Living Club Golf Event presented by:

“[Your Company Name]”

-Logo on 1 hole

-Signage on all golf carts and driving range

-Opportunity to speak at awards ceremony

-2 foursomes included

-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)


Community Sponsorship item
Community Sponsorship
$2,500

-Logo on lunch banners and signage

-2 foursomes included

-Recognition during awards ceremony

-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)

Booze Sponsorship item
Booze Sponsorship
$1,500

-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)

-Stand on the golf course

-1 foursome included

-Recognition during awards ceremony

-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$250

-Signage in one of the holes

-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)


Golf Cart Sponsor item
Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

-Signage on all of the golf carts

-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)

-Stand on the golf course

Driving Range Sponsor item
Driving Range Sponsor
$500

-Signage on the course

-Media advertising (flyer, website, social media)

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