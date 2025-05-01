Golf Tournament Sponsorship

501 Conodoguinet Ave

Carlisle, PA 17015, USA

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Included in the Gold Sponsorship is: - Your company's name/logo alongside other Gold Sponsors on our website - Recognition at the luncheon. - Your company's name/logo displayed on the banner at registration. - Your company in its own social media post recognizing sponsorship. - 4 free golfers - Your company's name/logo at a tee/green.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Included in the Silver Sponsorship is: - Your company's name/logo alongside other Silver Sponsors on our website. - Your company's name/logo displayed on the banner at registration. - Your company's name/logo included in social media marketing with other silver sponsors. - 2 free golfers - Your company's name/logo at a tee/green.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Included in the Bronze Sponsorship: - Your company's name/logo alongside other Bronze sponsors on our website. - Your company's name/logo displayed on the banner at registration. - Your company's name/logo at a tee/green.
Hole Sponsor
$150
Included in the Hole Sponsorship is: - Your company's name/logo at a tee/green.
