Erhs Football Booster Club
Roosevelt Football Golf Tournament
Foursome
$800
Foursome: 4 golfers
~ 2 golf carts
~ 4 Breakfasts and Lunches
~ 4 Swag bags
Foursome: 4 golfers
~ 2 golf carts
~ 4 Breakfasts and Lunches
~ 4 Swag bags
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Twosome
$400
Twosome: 2 golfers
~ 1 golf cart
~ 2 Breakfasts and Lunches
~ 2 Swag bags
Twosome: 2 golfers
~ 1 golf cart
~ 2 Breakfasts and Lunches
~ 2 Swag bags
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Single Golfer
$200
Single: 1 golfer
~ 1 shared golf cart
~ 1 Breakfast and Lunch
~ 1 Swag bag
Single: 1 golfer
~ 1 shared golf cart
~ 1 Breakfast and Lunch
~ 1 Swag bag
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
4 Foursome golf packages (16 players)
18 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.
Jumbotron digital display during 2025- 2026 season home games.
4 Foursome golf packages (16 players)
18 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.
Jumbotron digital display during 2025- 2026 season home games.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
2 Foursome golf packages (8 players)
9 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.
Jumbotron digital display during 2025- 2026 season home games.
2 Foursome golf packages (8 players)
9 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.
Jumbotron digital display during 2025- 2026 season home games.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
1 Foursome golf package (4 players)
3 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.
1 Foursome golf package (4 players)
3 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
1 Twosome golf package (2 players)
1 Tee Sign placed on one hole on the golf course on the day of the event.
Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material and on social media sites during the event.
1 Twosome golf package (2 players)
1 Tee Sign placed on one hole on the golf course on the day of the event.
Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material and on social media sites during the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
TEE Sign
$125
Business name and logo displayed on
1 Tee Sign to be placed on the course.
Featured on our social media sites on the day of the event.
$125/ per sign
Business name and logo displayed on
1 Tee Sign to be placed on the course.
Featured on our social media sites on the day of the event.
$125/ per sign
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout