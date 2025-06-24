Roosevelt Football Golf Tournament

Foursome item
Foursome
$800
  • Foursome: 4 golfers
    ~ 2 golf carts
    ~ 4 Breakfasts and Lunches
    ~ 4 Swag bags
Twosome item
Twosome
$400
  • Twosome: 2 golfers
    ~ 1 golf cart
    ~ 2 Breakfasts and Lunches
    ~ 2 Swag bags
Single Golfer item
Single Golfer
$200
  • Single: 1 golfer
    ~ 1 shared golf cart
    ~ 1 Breakfast and Lunch
    ~ 1 Swag bag
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
  • 4 Foursome golf packages (16 players)
  • 18 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
  • Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
  • Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.
  • Jumbotron digital display during 2025- 2026 season home games.
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
  • 2 Foursome golf packages (8 players)
  • 9 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
  • Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
  • Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.
  • Jumbotron digital display during 2025- 2026 season home games.
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
  • 1 Foursome golf package (4 players)
  • 3 Tee Signs placed around the golf course on the day of the event.
  • Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material on and social media sites during the event.
  • Business Logo and website linked on ERHS Football website.

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
  • 1 Twosome golf package (2 players)
  • 1 Tee Sign placed on one hole on the golf course on the day of the event.
  • Business name and logo placed on all tournament marketing material and on social media sites during the event.
TEE Sign item
TEE Sign
$125
  • Business name and logo displayed on
    1 Tee Sign to be placed on the course.
  • Featured on our social media sites on the day of the event.
  • $125/ per sign
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing