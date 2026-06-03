Methuen Youth Hockey Association Inc

Hosted by

Methuen Youth Hockey Association Inc

About this event

Methuen Youth Hockey Association Golf Scramble Sponsorship

1 Clubhouse Ln

Dracut, MA 01826, USA

The Great One! item
The Great One!
$2,000

THE GREAT ONE SPONSORSHIP


  • Complimentary foursome to play in tournament (optional)
  • Pin flag and sign displayed at one hole during tournament, company option to keep flag following tournament.
  • Banner with company name and logo displayed at 1st tee.
  • Company name as sponsor on MYHA website


We recommend sponsorships of $1000 or more to be made via business check or Bank check payable to

    Methuen Youth Hockey Association Inc. (MYHA)

Mail to:  Methuen Youth Hockey 

C/O Kimberly McKenna, Treasurer

P.O. Box 431

Methuen, MA 01844

The Gordie Howe Hat Trick!! item
The Gordie Howe Hat Trick!!
$1,000

GORDIE HOWE HAT TRICK SPONSORSHIP


  • Banner with company name/logo displayed at tenth hole
  • Pin flag and sign displayed at one hole during tournament, company option to keep flag following tournament.
  • golf cart advertisement decal with name/logo
  • Company name as sponsor on MYHA website.


We recommend sponsorships of $1000 or more to be made via business check or Bank check payable to

    Methuen Youth Hockey Association Inc. (MYHA)

Mail to:  Methuen Youth Hockey 

C/O Kimberly McKenna, Treasurer

P.O. Box 431

Methuen, MA 01844

Five for fighting!! item
Five for fighting!!
$500

FIVE FOR FIGHTING SPONSORSHIP!!


  • medium banner with company name and logo displayed at check in and dinner
  • sign displayed at 1st tee with company name/logo
  • Company listed on MYHA website as sponsor for 1 year.
Pin Flag item
Pin Flag
$300

PIN FLAG SPONSORSHIP


  • Have your company name/logo on a pin flag at one of the greens during tournament day. Company option to keep flag following the tournament.
  • Sign at tee box of same hole with company name/logo
  • company name on Thank you board at check in and dinner reception
Two Minute Minor item
Two Minute Minor
$200

TWO MINUTE MINOR SPONSORSHIP


  • Medium size sign with name/logo or personalized message displayed at 10th or 18th green.
  • 18" x 8" golf cart windshield advertisement decal with name/logo
  • company name/logo on thank you board at dinner
Last Minute of Play item
Last Minute of Play
$100

LAST MINUTE OF PLAY SPONSORSHIP

  • 18"x 8" golf cart advertisement decal with company name/logo or personal message for cart windshield.
  • Company name on thank you board at dinner reception.
RANGER NATION item
RANGER NATION
$50

RANGER NATION SPONSORSHIP

  • Name on Thank You board at check in and at dinner reception.

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