Methuen Youth Hockey Association Golf Scramble Sponsorship

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THE GREAT ONE SPONSORSHIP
We recommend sponsorships of $1000 or more to be made via business check or Bank check payable to
Methuen Youth Hockey Association Inc. (MYHA)
Mail to: Methuen Youth Hockey
C/O Kimberly McKenna, Treasurer
P.O. Box 431
Methuen, MA 01844
GORDIE HOWE HAT TRICK SPONSORSHIP
We recommend sponsorships of $1000 or more to be made via business check or Bank check payable to
Methuen Youth Hockey Association Inc. (MYHA)
Mail to: Methuen Youth Hockey
C/O Kimberly McKenna, Treasurer
P.O. Box 431
Methuen, MA 01844
FIVE FOR FIGHTING SPONSORSHIP!!
PIN FLAG SPONSORSHIP
TWO MINUTE MINOR SPONSORSHIP
LAST MINUTE OF PLAY SPONSORSHIP
RANGER NATION SPONSORSHIP
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