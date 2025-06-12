Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Fort Worth, TX 76179, USA
Become the official tournament sponsor: -Company logo in event logo and on all marketing -Logo included on all email blasts, social media posts and web content -Team sponsor announced & thanked during welcome announcements -Dedicated Title Sponsor logo banner at registration -Two-minutes of speaking time during reception
Sponsor the tournament awards reception: -Banner with company logo displayed at reception -Logo included on all email blasts, social media posts and web content -Logo included on all centerpieces at reception -Website and social media recognition
Sponsor a beverage cart on the course: -Logo sign included on one beverage cart -Beverage cart stocked with company-branded koozies -Logo included on all centerpieces at reception -Website and social media recognition
Sponsor a team and 1 of 18 holes: -4 shirts with company logo for the team -Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole -Opportunity to set up a marketing table or activity at sponsored hole -Logo included in all email blasts, social media posts and web content -Website and social media recognition
Sponsor one of 18 holes: -Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole -Opportunity to set up a marketing table or activity at sponsored hole -Logo included in all email blasts, social media posts and web content -Website and social media recognition
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!