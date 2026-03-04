Golf Tournament Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes the following: your Company's signage included on the event banner, two teams of four golfers each, the ability to share promotional items in golfer gift bags, share your Company information during the event, and be recognized with signage at registration.
Includes the following: your Company's signage in the dining room, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration. Catered box lunch provided.
Includes the following: your Company's logo displayed on all golf carts used in tournament, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration.
Includes the following: your Company's signage at the award table and ceremony, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration.
Access to your Company's tent on the golf course, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration.
Your Company's logo printed on the golfer gift bags, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration.
Your Company's signage at all snack and drink stations, and recognition with signage at registration.
Your Company's signage at the putting practice green.
Your Company's signage posted at one hole on the course.
On longest hole, player(s) are allowed to advance 150 yards.
A Mulligan is permission to take another stroke without counting the previous stroke against the score.
Includes a yard sign with your Senior's name and "Class of 2026" for you to keep after the tournament AND one (1) ticket to Project Graduation on May 23rd.
For donations of goods and/or services for the Silent Auction. You will be prompted for contact info under the "Questions" section of the form.
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