Hosted by

Clear Creek Project Graduation

About this event

Golf Tournament Sponsorships

4300 South Shore Blvd

League City, TX 77573, USA

Ace Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes the following: your Company's signage included on the event banner, two teams of four golfers each, the ability to share promotional items in golfer gift bags, share your Company information during the event, and be recognized with signage at registration.

Meal Sponsor
$4,000

Includes the following: your Company's signage in the dining room, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration. Catered box lunch provided.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Includes the following: your Company's logo displayed on all golf carts used in tournament, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration.

Awards Sponsor
$2,000

Includes the following: your Company's signage at the award table and ceremony, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration.

Eagle Sponsor
$1,500

Access to your Company's tent on the golf course, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration.

Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,500

Your Company's logo printed on the golfer gift bags, one team of four golfers, and recognition with signage at registration.

Course Snacks and Drinks Sponsor
$1,000

Your Company's signage at all snack and drink stations, and recognition with signage at registration.

Putting Green Sponsor
$1,000

Your Company's signage at the putting practice green.


Birdie Sponsor
$400

Your Company's signage posted at one hole on the course.

Team Sponsor (Team with 4 players)
$600
Individual Golfer
$150
Wildcat Drive
$100

On longest hole, player(s) are allowed to advance 150 yards.

Mulligan Bundle ($20 for each)
$20

A Mulligan is permission to take another stroke without counting the previous stroke against the score.

Senior Sponsor Bundle
$100

Includes a yard sign with your Senior's name and "Class of 2026" for you to keep after the tournament AND one (1) ticket to Project Graduation on May 23rd.


Silent Auction Donor
Free

For donations of goods and/or services for the Silent Auction. You will be prompted for contact info under the "Questions" section of the form.

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