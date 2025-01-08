Golfing For Respite 2025

Hosted by
Become a golfer at our biggest event of the year! We'd love your support.
- One golfer
- Breakfast
- Lunch
- 2 drink tickets
- Greens, bag, and cart fees
- Balls & towels
Register your whole team and golf with your buddies!
- Four golfers
- Breakfast
- Lunch
- 8 drink tickets
- Greens, bag, and cart fees
- Balls & towels
- Foursome with golfer amenities -Recognition at opening remarks and during awards ceremony - Optional time to speak during awards - Pop-up banner in clubhouse throughout tournament (provided by sponsor) - Social media and enhanced recognition in our promotional efforts (including large logo on banner) - Premier level recognition on our website
- Recognition during awards ceremony - Pop-up banner (provided by sponsor) in clubhouse throughout tournament - Social media and on-site recognition - Premium level website recognition
- Foursome with golfer amenities - Pop-up banner in clubhouse throughout tournament (provided by sponsor) - Social media recognition - Recognition in clubhouse and during awards ceremony - Premium level website recognition
- 2 golfers with golfer amenities -Signage on the beverage cart -Opportunity to provide koozies or other promotional items - Social media recognition - Recognition in clubhouse and during awards ceremony - Premium level website recognition
- Pop-up banner (provided by sponsor) in clubhouse - Social media & awards ceremony recognition - Premium website listing
- Day-of presence at a hole with tent & giveaways (provided by sponsor) -Social media recognition - Clubhouse & awards ceremony recognition - Premium website listing
Same as Tee Box Sponsor + 2 golfers.
Same as the Tee Box Sponsor + $10k prize giveaway (provided by SNR).
- Special signage on the contest hole - Social media recognition - Logo on our website
Tent setup at putting green (provided by sponsor) - Golfer interaction - Social media, clubhouse & awards recognition - Premium website listing
- Signage on hole - Social media & recognition in clubhouse advertising - Logo on our website
Same as Hole Sponsor + 2 golfers.
Includes 2 mulligans - one per golfer, please! That means 8 mulligans per foursome - pretty good!
Two putts for $20 - good luck!
50/50 raffle - one chance to win
Volume discount - five chance to win for the price of 4!
$
