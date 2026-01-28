Special Needs Respite

Hosted by

Special Needs Respite

About this event

Golfing For Respite 2026

Iron Horse Golf Club 3430 GA-9

Alpharetta, GA 30004, USA

Individual Golfer
$200

Become a golfer at our biggest event of the year! We'd love your support.

- One golfer
- Breakfast
- Lunch
- 2 drink tickets
- Greens, bag, and cart fees
- Balls & towels

Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your whole team and golf with your buddies!

- Four golfers
- Breakfast
- Lunch
- 8 drink tickets
- Greens, bag, and cart fees
- Balls & towels

Tournament Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Foursome with golfer amenities -Recognition at opening remarks and during awards ceremony - Optional time to speak during awards - Pop-up banner in clubhouse throughout tournament (provided by sponsor) - Social media and enhanced recognition in our promotional efforts (including large logo on banner) - Premier level recognition on our website

Lunch Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Foursome with amenities- Recognition during awards ceremony - Pop-up banner (provided by sponsor) in clubhouse throughout tournament - Social media and on-site recognition - Premium level website recognition

Clubhouse Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Foursome with golfer amenities - Pop-up banner in clubhouse throughout tournament (provided by sponsor) - Social media recognition - Recognition in clubhouse and during awards ceremony - Premium level website recognition

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- 2 golfers with golfer amenities -Signage on the beverage cart -Opportunity to provide koozies or other promotional items - Social media recognition - Recognition in clubhouse and during awards ceremony - Premium level website recognition

Drink Sponsor
$2,000

- Pop-up banner (provided by sponsor) in clubhouse - Social media & awards ceremony recognition - Premium website listing

Swag Bag Sponsor
$300

-Your logo printed on stickers on all swag bags (provided by SNR) -Social media, website, morning announcements to golfers (exclusive to this sponsorship), & awards ceremony recognition -Option to add your business merch in bags

Tee Box Sponsor
$600

- Day-of presence at a hole with tent & giveaways (provided by sponsor) -Social media recognition - Clubhouse & awards ceremony recognition - Premium website listing

Silver Tee Box Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Same as Tee Box Sponsor + 2 golfers.

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$1,000

Same as the Tee Box Sponsor + $10k prize giveaway (provided by SNR).

Closest-to-the-Pin Sponsor
$400

- Special signage on the contest hole - Social media recognition - Logo on our website

Long-Drive Sponsor
$400

- Special signage on the contest hole - Social media recognition - Logo on our website

Putting Contest Sponsor
$600

Tent setup at putting green (provided by sponsor) - Golfer interaction - Social media, clubhouse & awards recognition - Premium website listing

Hole Sponsor
$300

- Signage on hole - Social media & recognition in clubhouse advertising - Logo on our website

Hole Sponsor with Golfers
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Same as Hole Sponsor + 2 golfers.

Mulligan
$20

Includes 2 mulligans - one per golfer, please! That means 8 mulligans per foursome - pretty good!

Putting Contest
$20

Two putts for $20 - good luck!

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

50/50 raffle - one chance to win

Raffle Bundle - 5 tix for price of 4
$20

Volume discount - five chances to win for the price of 4!

Add a donation for Special Needs Respite

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!