Golfing FORE Goshen Warriors 2026

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About this event
Purchase before 5pm on Thursday for $20 or at check-in for $25!
Additional Drink Ticket – Golfer gets one additional drink ticket in addition to what is included with outing.
1 Mulligan – Golfer gets one opportunity to replay the ball from the original spot.
Skirt – Golfer gets one opportunity to play from the closer tee, (Hole 16)
Entry Into Putting Contest – Make it in a hole and get a gift card prize (3 holes, easiest $5 gift card, next level $10, final $20
3 raffle tickets – All players will receive three raffle tickets to put in raffle buckets for prizes given at the reception.
Hole Sponsorship ONLY, No Golf Included
Paying individually as a member of a foursome.
Half-Fleet Cart Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, no golf included
Fleet of Carts Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on the entire Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, no golf included
Favorite Foursome, covers one team of four golfers
Hole Sponsorship + Favorite Foursome, covers one team of four golfers
Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Half the Fleet of Golf Carts + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition
Game and Prize Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Sign on Prize Hole, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, No Golf
Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Full Fleet of Golf Carts + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition
Beverage Tent Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Sign on Beverage Tent, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, No Golf
Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Event Game & Prize + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition
Lunch Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Sign on Lunch Tables, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, No Golf
Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Beverage Tent + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition
Swag Bag Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on Carts and Swag Bag, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, No Golf)
Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Every Table and Announcement at the 19th-Hole Celebration Lunch + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition
Two Favorite Foursomes + Name Listed on All Advertisement As Primary Sponsor of Event + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition.
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