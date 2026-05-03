Golfing FORE Goshen Warriors 2026

Purchase before 5pm on Thursday for $20 or at check-in for $25!





Additional Drink Ticket – Golfer gets one additional drink ticket in addition to what is included with outing.

1 Mulligan – Golfer gets one opportunity to replay the ball from the original spot.

Skirt – Golfer gets one opportunity to play from the closer tee, (Hole 16)

Entry Into Putting Contest – Make it in a hole and get a gift card prize (3 holes, easiest $5 gift card, next level $10, final $20