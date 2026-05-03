Foundation For Appalachian Ohio

Hosted by

Foundation For Appalachian Ohio

About this event

Golfing FORE Goshen Warriors 2026

11093 State Route 73

New Vienna, OH 45159, USA

All-In Spear Gear
$20

Purchase before 5pm on Thursday for $20 or at check-in for $25!


Additional Drink Ticket – Golfer gets one additional drink ticket in addition to what is included with outing.

 

1 Mulligan – Golfer gets one opportunity to replay the ball from the original spot.

 

Skirt – Golfer gets one opportunity to play from the closer tee, (Hole 16)

 

Entry Into Putting Contest – Make it in a hole and get a gift card prize (3 holes, easiest $5 gift card, next level $10, final $20

 

3 raffle tickets – All players will receive three raffle tickets to put in raffle buckets for prizes given at the reception.

Single Hole Sponsorship
$100

Hole Sponsorship ONLY, No Golf Included

Individual Golfer
$125

Paying individually as a member of a foursome.

NON-GOLF Warrior Up Level Sponsor
$250

Half-Fleet Cart Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, no golf included

NON-GOLF Gray Level Sponsor
$450

Fleet of Carts Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on the entire Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, no golf included

Warrior Golf Team Level - Foursome
$500

Favorite Foursome, covers one team of four golfers

Goshen Community Sponsor - Foursome & Hole
$575

Hole Sponsorship + Favorite Foursome, covers one team of four golfers

Warrior Up Level Sponsor - Half Cart Fleet
$750

Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Half the Fleet of Golf Carts + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition

NON-GOLF Red Level Sponsor
$750

Game and Prize Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Sign on Prize Hole, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, No Golf

Gray Level Sponsor - Full Cart Fleet
$1,000

Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Full Fleet of Golf Carts + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition

NON GOLF Warrior Level Sponsor
$1,000

Beverage Tent Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Sign on Beverage Tent, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, No Golf

Red Level Sponsor - Game and Prize
$1,500

Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Event Game & Prize + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition

NON GOLF 19th-Hole Celebration Lunch
$1,500

Lunch Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Sign on Lunch Tables, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, No Golf

Warrior Level Sponsor - Beverage Tent
$2,000

Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Beverage Tent + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition

NON GOLF Swag Bag Sponsorship
$2,000

Swag Bag Sponsorship - Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on Carts and Swag Bag, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition, No Golf)

19th-Hole Celebration Lunch
$2,500

Favorite Foursome + Company Name/Logo on Every Table and Announcement at the 19th-Hole Celebration Lunch + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Name on half the Fleet of Carts, Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition

Event Level Sponsor
$5,000

Two Favorite Foursomes + Name Listed on All Advertisement As Primary Sponsor of Event + Name and Recognition in Pre-Event and Post-Event Player Communication, Hole Sign with Company Name/Logo, Social Media and 19th-Hole Celebration Recognition.

Add a donation for Foundation For Appalachian Ohio

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!