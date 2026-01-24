Golfing Fore Grahym (NEW YORK 2026)

Hosted by
About this event
round of golf, breakfast at sign in, hot dog & beer at the turn, welcome bag, and dinner after event.
foursome round of golf, breakfast at sign in, hot dog & beer at the turn, welcome bag, and dinner after event.
Foursome team,
Tent sign with logo on prize hole
Name + logo on tee sign,
Tournament program company write up,
Logo on swag in welcome bag,
Primary logo displayed on leader board,
Featured sponsor on website,
Special recognition on tournament ad on event day,
Logo on all printed program brochures
Foursome team, Name + logo on tee sign, Logo and company featured in program brochure, Logo on website, Giveaway swag items with logo to all event participants
Foursome team, Logo name + company on tee sign, Logo and company listed as sponsor in program, Logo on website
Logo + company on tee sign, logo on website, logo + company name in brochure
$
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