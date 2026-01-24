Grahym Plan

Hosted by

Grahym Plan

About this event

Golfing Fore Grahym (NEW YORK 2026)

2771 Waits Rd

Owego, NY 13827, USA

Single resgistation
$100

round of golf, breakfast at sign in, hot dog & beer at the turn, welcome bag, and dinner after event.

Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

foursome round of golf, breakfast at sign in, hot dog & beer at the turn, welcome bag, and dinner after event.

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome team,
Tent sign with logo on prize hole
Name + logo on tee sign,
Tournament program company write up,
Logo on swag in welcome bag,
Primary logo displayed on leader board,
Featured sponsor on website,
Special recognition on tournament ad on event day,
Logo on all printed program brochures

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome team, Name + logo on tee sign, Logo and company featured in program brochure, Logo on website, Giveaway swag items with logo to all event participants

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome team, Logo name + company on tee sign, Logo and company listed as sponsor in program, Logo on website

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$100

Logo + company on tee sign, logo on website, logo + company name in brochure

Add a donation for Grahym Plan

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!