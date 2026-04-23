Bedford Hills Elementary School Association Inc
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Bedford Hills Elementary School Association Inc

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Good as Gold Silent Auction

5th Grade Artwork item
5th Grade Artwork
$50

Starting bid

4th Grade Artwork item
4th Grade Artwork
$50

Starting bid

Fifth Grade Moving Up Reserved Parking & Front Row Seats
$50

Starting bid

Fun and Games with Mrs. Clausen
$50

Starting bid

Fun and Games with Ms. Biancamano
$50

Starting bid

Plan 4 Activities for Ms. Molnar's Class
$50

Starting bid

Crazy Coupons for Ms. Pease's Class
$50

Starting bid

VIP Parking at BHES Spring Events
$50

Starting bid

Movie & Pajama Day with Ms. Risvi
$50

Starting bid

Bus Boss with Ms. Kenny
$50

Starting bid

Personal Hair Styling Lesson
$40

Starting bid

Personal hair styling lesson with Cindy Valloni.

Value: $250

GoTime Counseling - College Planning Session
$100

Starting bid

Value: $350

$100 Artytime Gift Card Towards a Painting Party
$50

Starting bid

$100 Artytime Gift Card Towards an Adult or Children's Painting Party.

Value: $100

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