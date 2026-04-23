Good as Gold Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Personal hair styling lesson with Cindy Valloni.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Value: $350
Starting bid
$100 Artytime Gift Card Towards an Adult or Children's Painting Party.
Value: $100
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