Good Barrels Of The Triangle's Derby Silent Auction

2XO is an award-winning Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey brand from renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. 2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to the blending process Dixon pioneered where every 2XO expression has additional oak exposure. The additional oak interaction builds the sweetness to balance out the spice from the rye in the mash bills, creating a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each expression. The Tribute Blend is the third small batch blend in the Brand’s Icon Series, a series of one-off small batch releases. Each blend is different and bears its own name, inspired by the story behind it. The Tribute Blend is a nod to Dixon’s parents and the path they paved for him. The Tribute Blend’s mouthfeel is viscous and rich, moving from initial sweetness on the front, to savory notes on the mid-palate, finishing with a muted but lingering spice that hangs around longer than expected.

