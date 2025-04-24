Good Barrels Of The Triangle's Derby Silent Auction
Man O' War Collectable from Maker's Mark
$175
This is the inaugural offering in the “Greats of the Gate” collector series honoring the legendary Man O’ War. The bottle is packaged in an unopened collectable box with a Certificate of Authenticity. Only five thousand bottles were made and is currently going for over $450 on the collector's market.
4 days/3 Night Stay in Exquisite Townhome in Savannah, GA
$1,000
Entire townhouse in Savannah, Georgia
8 guests- 3 bedrooms/4 beds/3.5 baths
Arguably the best location in Savannah on the Riverwalk in the brand new Eastern Wharf development within walking distance to all of Savannah's historic district and only 15 miles from Tybee Island. Spend your days on the beach and your evenings experiencing all that Savannah has to offer. Simply walk next door to enjoy a cocktail at The Thompson Hotel's rooftop bar for unmatched views of Savannah! This meticulously decorated home with plenty of off-street parking is truly a gem!
Excludes Holidays
Full Profile:
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/52875463?source_impression_id=p3_1637671828_dW5unEvPPtPxu1tv&guests=1&adults=1&check_in=2025-06-26&check_out=2025-06-29
Woodford Reserve Limited-Edition Duo
$225
Let us do the bourbon hunting for you!
This lot is two limited-edition releases from Woodford Reserve's Distillery Series and Master Collection.
First is the Blended Malt Sherry Cask Finish. This new expression is a blend of Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey that was aged in used oak and finished in Oloroso and Amontillado sherry barrels. Masterminded by Master Distiller, Elizabeth McCall, this 375ml bottle boats a toasted hazelnut aroma, followed by a rich roasted coffee, dusted with orange oils and dark fruits and a long lingering finish of sweet toasted malt and dried dark fruit.
The second bottle is the 20th edition of Woodford Reserve's Master's Collection release - Madeira Cask Finish. This release was finished in Madeira casks and blended with wheat whiskey, creating uniquely fruit-forward whiskies. Enjoy its dark cherries, brown sugar, and candied oranges sprinkled with clove and nutmeg aroma, followed by the robust flavors of dried dark fruit notes which fade into walnut and baking spice.
Glenwood South Bespoke Tailors - Gift Certificate
$175
A $500 credit towards a timeless and elegant garment; masterfully crated and tailored to one's unique form. A bespoke (higher tier than custom) garment encompasses a personalized consultation with a skilled tailor clothier, the selection of luxurious fabrics from the finest mills, and meticulous fittings to ensure an impeccable silhouette. The experience includes custom details such as hand-stitched lapels, bespoke linings, and signature buttons-crafted to reflect the wearer's individuality, culminating in a suit that exudes sophistication and confidence for any occasion.
Special Angel's Envy Trio
$180
Enjoy Angel's Envy three ways with this Special Trio. This collection includes the Port finish and Triple Oak from the signature series, and their first Bottle-In-Bond offering.
The Cask Strength Bottle-In-Bond is available only at the distillery in Louisville. Through a lower barrel entry proof and meticulous blending, the Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled-in-Bond bourbon combines the historic Bottled-in-Bond distinction with the contemporary boldness of Cask Strength-bottled at 100 proof.
NOSE - Lightly caramelized sugars, vanilla wafers with a hint of banana pudding.
PALATE - Sweet and balanced. Honey latte. Light fruit syrup and toasted oak.
FINISH - Rounded and soft. Gently fades, begging for a second sip.
Magnus Cigar Blend
$175
This is the original cigar blend bourbon which was created by Master Blender and Bourbon Legend, Nancy Fraley.
The cigar blend was created to be artfully blended to enjoy with a fine cigar. A combination of award-winning Joseph Magnus Bourbon and 11 and 18-year-old whiskeys to assume bold, rich aromas of tobacco, spice, leather, vanilla, blanched almonds, and toffee. The Armagnac cask finish lends fruity notes of fig, prune, and dried apricot.
2XO Tribute Blend - Autographed
$85
2XO is an award-winning Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey brand from renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. 2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to the blending process Dixon pioneered where every 2XO expression has additional oak exposure. The additional oak interaction builds the sweetness to balance out the spice from the rye in the mash bills, creating a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each expression.
The Tribute Blend is the third small batch blend in the Brand’s Icon Series, a series of one-off small batch releases. Each blend is different and bears its own name, inspired by the story behind it. The Tribute Blend is a nod to Dixon’s parents and the path they paved for him. The Tribute Blend’s mouthfeel is viscous and rich, moving from initial sweetness on the front, to savory notes on the mid-palate, finishing with a muted but lingering spice that hangs around longer than expected.
Buffalo Trace Distillery Pack
$100
From the famed Buffalo Trace Distillery take home the following bottles:
1792 Small Batch
Weller Special Reserve
Eagle Rare
Also included is a Bottle Flight from Aged & Ore, for those times you want to take a taste or two on a trip!
