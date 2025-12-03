Good Barrels Of The Triangle's Silent Auction Benefiting Nate McMillan Foundation

HISTORY IN A BOTTLE

The just released, Heaven Hill 90th Anniversary Bourbon represents a blend of 204 barrels that were distilled on December 13, 2015. All of these stocks have the same mashbill, the distillery’s signature recipe of 78% corn, 12% malted barley, and 10% rye. (This mashbill is also used for Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond, and Henry McKenna bourbons.) The key difference between these barrels is the char levels, with some 70% of the blend using the distillery’s typical No.-3 char and the other 30% using a heavier No.-4 alligator char.

The barrels were aged in Rickhouses G and H—both located on Heaven Hill’s main Bardstown campus, on the 4th and 6th floors. They were dumped and blended just short of 10 years old, with the whiskey carrying an exact age statement of 9 years and 8 months. This newcomer was bottled at 53.5% ABV as a nod to the barrel entry proof of 107 historically used at the distillery.





Market Price - $400 (if you can find it)





