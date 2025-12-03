Good Barrels Of The Triangle's Silent Auction Benefiting Nate McMillan Foundation

Hosted by
Bottles must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction. They can not be mailed. Other prizes will be emailed or mailed
Experience true beachfront bliss with a stay at a 4+ star all-inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean.
Embrace sun-soaked days surrounded by sprawling resort pools, on-site dining, and pristine beaches.
Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, daily housekeeping, beachside service, live nightly entertainment, resort activities, and more.
Your all-inclusive resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 adults in a standard room at a selection of 4+ star resorts.
Winner has 12 months to confirm reservation and 24 months to travel
The Courage finished the 2025 season with a standing room only crowd. Now you can watch the Courage from seats so close to the field a player might fall in your lap!
This Courage Prize Pack includes:
Value - $1,000
Private 1 hour spa party for up to 8 guests.
Treat yourself and your guests to a private spa party experience at Total Spa Escape in Cary!
Treatments include:
Additional guests can be added for a special price of just $40.
Total Value - $325
HISTORY IN A BOTTLE
The just released, Heaven Hill 90th Anniversary Bourbon represents a blend of 204 barrels that were distilled on December 13, 2015. All of these stocks have the same mashbill, the distillery’s signature recipe of 78% corn, 12% malted barley, and 10% rye. (This mashbill is also used for Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond, and Henry McKenna bourbons.) The key difference between these barrels is the char levels, with some 70% of the blend using the distillery’s typical No.-3 char and the other 30% using a heavier No.-4 alligator char.
The barrels were aged in Rickhouses G and H—both located on Heaven Hill’s main Bardstown campus, on the 4th and 6th floors. They were dumped and blended just short of 10 years old, with the whiskey carrying an exact age statement of 9 years and 8 months. This newcomer was bottled at 53.5% ABV as a nod to the barrel entry proof of 107 historically used at the distillery.
Market Price - $400 (if you can find it)
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.
Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.
Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away.
Your Great Smoky Mountains experience includes 4 nights for up to 6
guests in a brand-new alpine lodge immersed in breathtaking mountain
landscapes.
Embrace upscale alpine living with cozy interiors, a gas fireplace, and screened
outdoor dining
Soak up awe-inspiring mountain views from the wraparound terrace
Bask in the beauty of nature with pristine mountain lakes, hidden waterfalls,
rivers, and hiking trails in easy reach
Discover downtown Sylva's restaurants, shops, and breweries just five minutes
from your lodge. Hit the trails with Pinnacle Park, Lake Junaluska, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park just 30 minutes away.
Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning.
Terms and Conditions
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st
- 14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please
inquire for details.
Please note, this home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children.
Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Market value - $4,550
3- night stay at "Dig'n It" in Surf City, NC: renovated 6BR/4.5BA coastal retreat sleeps up to 16!
Enjoy a private hot tub, game room, fully equipped kitchen, multiple decks with Intracoastal views and access (perfect for fishing), fenced
backyard, outdoor shower & gas grill, plus Wi-Fi, washer/dryer, and parking. Easy ~7-minute walk to the beach; linens & towels included.
Prize is one 3-night stay with check-in after 4:00 PM and check-out by 11:00 AM. Valid stay between Sept - April ; excludes Christmas, New Year's, Labor Day, and Memorial Day weeks. Subject to availability and house rules; non-transferable, no cash value; travel and any taxes/fees or refundable deposit not included. Must pay $350 cleaning fee and $150/ per pet fee.
Seasonal Value - $2,000
Watch the Panthers from fantastic seats when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they fight for the Division Title!
Package gets you 4 tickets in the lower bowl for the game on December 21st. Game is currently scheduled for 1:00 PM.
Inspired by a 19th century, antique bitter pig decanter, our annual PiggyBank Edition of WhistlePig Small Batch Rye brings more poundage, more proof and more swine swagger than the original. This prime cut is wax sealed and sure to hog the show on a home bar or holiday mantle.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Vidrio is a colorful window into the flavors and soul of the Mediterranean kitchen. A creative expression of the passion, people, and lifestyle that have embodied a timeless culture.
An evening with us is an evening to savor, slowly. The dinner table is where we reconnect after a long day apart. A place to gather together and truly unwind over artfully crafted cocktails, bold wines, and plates made to share.
Our menu is an ode to traditional Mediterranean dining, with both imported specialties and local, honest ingredients that embody our passion for earth, flavor, and wine.
Eagle Rare and Angel's Envy Single Barrel Select – NC ABC 90th Anniversary Editions.
To celebrate the North Carolina ABC's 90th Anniversary they partnered with Eagle Rare and Angel's Envy to find the best barrels to share with the Tar Heel State. These limited editions are marked with special anniversary stickers.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Maker's Mark Cellar Aged 2024 Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a limited release that exemplifies the meticulous craftsmanship and tradition of American whiskey.
A blend of 85% 13-year and 15% 12- year bourbon and bottled at 45% ABV in a 750ML format, this offering delivers a premium experience for enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Ideal for both savoring neat and gifting, it appeals to those seeking a distinctive addition to their whiskey collection, promising an authentic Kentucky bourbon experience with every pour.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Market Value - $350
Cancer impacts us all. In recognition of its widespread effect, Penelope Bourbon proudly presents the fourth “F Cancer” release. This special edition supports the fight against cancer and honors everyone touched by this relentless disease. Celebrate with survivors, stand with those still battling, and remember loved ones lost. Let each pour be a tribute to resilience, courage, and hope for a future without cancer. F Cancer.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Explore the line of Garrison Brother's most popular whiskies, including the hard-to-find Balmorhea and Lady Bird. The other bottles include:
Single Barrel
Guadalupe
Honeydew
Red, White, & Bourbon - Small Batch
Small Batch - Boot Flask
From the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas and the first outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey, Garrison Brothers Distillery has been a trailblazer since 2006. Founder, Dan Garrison, is devoted to crafting the world’s finest bourbon at the Texas Hill Country ranch.
Market Value ~ $860
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Treat your staff or your friends for a catered and delivered lunch for 10 from the Village Deli.
Enjoy these two 375 mL special bottles that were distillery-only releases.
Rabbit Hole Robelo - The Distillery Series is an exercise in Rabbit Hole's commitment to originality and innovation. Each release in this line of distinct and delicious expressions will be a Limited Edition, Small Batch, Cask Strength whiskey offered in 375 mL bottles with the Batch and Bottle number printed on a custom-designed label. Available only at the Rabbit Hole distillery, this series features a 4-6+ year old, cask-strength bourbon that defies convention and pushes the boundaries of whiskey-making.
Angel's Envy Bottle In Bond - Experience the foundational spirit of Angel's Envy with this exceptional Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon. In a tribute to the classic art of bourbon making, this limited release showcases the distillery's masterful high-rye bourbon in its pure, unadulterated form, without any secondary finishing. Aged for nearly six years and bottled at a perfect 100 proof, this is a rare opportunity to taste the heart of the spirit that makes Angel's Envy a modern legend.
Crafted with a lower barrel entry proof and meticulous blending, this bourbon develops a profoundly complex flavor profile over its maturation. Boasting a toasted golden hue, this release is a testament to the quality and character of the Henderson family's craft, perfect for enjoying neat or on the rocks.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Attention Collectors and Fine Bourbon Enthusiasts!
Here is your chance to get your lips on a true gem, the 2024 Whiskey of the year as named by leading bourbon influencers Fred Minnick, Breaking Bourbon and Shore Fire Media and many others!
Discover the extraordinary craftsmanship and rich flavors of Russell's Reserve 15 Year Bourbon. This non-chill filtered bourbon is a 2024 limited release, bottled at an impressive 58.6% ABV (117.2 Proof). Aged for 15 years, this bourbon offers a complex and mature flavor profile, making it a standout choice for bourbon enthusiasts and collectors.
Market Value - $900
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Own a significant piece of modern bourbon history with the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7 Year Old. This specific edition is historic, marking the very First Fall Release in the celebrated Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series.
As the inaugural Fall edition, this bottle set the standard for the biannual release schedule that collectors now eagerly await. This rare gem features a 7-year age statement, marking the second time this specific age has been showcased in the decanter line. It is a unique opportunity to experience the "Old Fitz" legacy at a vibrant and approachable maturity.
Presented in the stunning, ornate crystal decanter inspired by the brand's 1950s heritage, this First Fall Release offers a distinct collector's value.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
These aren't your typical 1792 bottles that you find on the shelves in North Carolina. These are limited releases that are as delicious as they are hard to find.
1792 Cognac Finish - 47.5% - This bourbon is aged in charred American White Oak barrels before finishing its maturation in selected Cognac casks. The extended aging process allows the bourbon to develop rich, complex flavors w/ stone fruits, bananas foster, creamy vanilla undertones
1792 Extended Cask Finish Zinfandel - Released in August 2025 as a limited-edition bottling, it is 101-proof, finished in Zinfandel wine barrels, and features notes of red berry and toasted vanilla oak. Availability was limited and has been a sought-after release.
1792 Full Proof - This limited edition bourbon underwent a distinct filtering process, forgoing the typical chill filtration and passing only through a plate and frame filter. This allowed the bourbon to maintain a robust proof for bottling, as well as a full, rich and bold flavor. Bottled at its original 125 barrel entry proof, just as it was years ago when the barrels were first filled, 1792 Full Proof Bourbon is exceptionally distinct.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
A five-star restaurant experience in the comfort of your own home with an unforgettable evening of private chef services for six guests
Bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service and clean-up
Mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends. Perfect Surprise for Birthdays, Anniversary or other Special Occasions.
Valid within 12 months of purchase date
The 13th edition of Angel's Envy Cask Strength Bourbon is a milestone release, blending innovation and tradition for an unparalleled whiskey experience. For the first time, this Kentucky Straight Bourbon has been aged up to nine years, then finished separately in Ruby and Tawny Port barrels for up to three years. This unique dual-finishing process creates a rich and complex flavor profile that whiskey enthusiasts will savor.
There were only a total of 23,196 bottles in this limited release. This bottle is numbered 19,999.
Specifications:
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Gift Package includes:
Official Jefferson Bourbon Trucker Hat
Jefferson Bourbon Hydration Bottle
Stanley Easy To Fill Wide Mouth Flask
