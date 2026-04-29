Good Barrels of the Triangle's Silent Auction Benefiting Zach's Toy Chest

BOURBON UNICORN ALERT!









William Heavenhill 17 year - An exemplary Bourbon worthy of a special occasion — an ideal gift for a lucky Bourbon lover.





Tasting Notes:

Bright, medium tawny/amber color. The aromatics are very intense, offering scents of cinnamon, dried fruits, charred oak, brown sugar, and nutmeg with supporting notes of brown sugar and mineral. The palate is in substantial agreement with the nose delivering a baking spices-driven core with flavors of black tea, fig, cigar box, marzipan, stone fruit, and vanilla. The finish is long and lingering. Full-bodied and nicely balanced with a silky texture.





For the Bourbon Nerds

This rich and complex limited-edition premium bourbon is comprised of only 32 barrels aged for 17 years on the 1st floor of rickhouse 1G at the historic Bernheim distillery. By aging on the 1st floor in one of the few brick rickhouses in Heaven Hill's vast portfolio, the bourbon ages more slowly and is able to develop smooth and sweet lingering oak spice.





Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction. Shipping is not available.





Value - $950-$1,100