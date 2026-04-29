Good Barrels of the Triangle's Silent Auction Benefiting Zach's Toy Chest

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If not picked up at the event, then bottles must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction. They can not be mailed. Other prizes will be emailed or mailed
Starting bid
BOURBON UNICORN ALERT!
William Heavenhill 17 year - An exemplary Bourbon worthy of a special occasion — an ideal gift for a lucky Bourbon lover.
Tasting Notes:
Bright, medium tawny/amber color. The aromatics are very intense, offering scents of cinnamon, dried fruits, charred oak, brown sugar, and nutmeg with supporting notes of brown sugar and mineral. The palate is in substantial agreement with the nose delivering a baking spices-driven core with flavors of black tea, fig, cigar box, marzipan, stone fruit, and vanilla. The finish is long and lingering. Full-bodied and nicely balanced with a silky texture.
For the Bourbon Nerds
This rich and complex limited-edition premium bourbon is comprised of only 32 barrels aged for 17 years on the 1st floor of rickhouse 1G at the historic Bernheim distillery. By aging on the 1st floor in one of the few brick rickhouses in Heaven Hill's vast portfolio, the bourbon ages more slowly and is able to develop smooth and sweet lingering oak spice.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction. Shipping is not available.
Value - $950-$1,100
Starting bid
Rare Opportunity to Secure Good Barrel's first three barrel picks!
GBOTT #1 - Rabbit Hole Single Barrel
GBOTT #2 - Jefferson's Ocean Single Barrel Cask Strength
GBOTT #3 - New Riff Single Barrel, with engraved GBOTT logo
These bottles were picked by our PhilanthroPours in late October 2023 through the Fall of 2024 and are a few of the last remaining bottles of our very first three barrel picks. Many new PhilanthroPours have been told how fantastic these bottles are but joined after they were long gone. Now here is an opportunity for you to own and enjoy these one-of-a-kind bottles.
Special Note: The Rabbit Hole and Jefferson's Ocean bottles were both the 5th bottle off the production line, while the New Riff bottle includes the Good Barrel Logo etched in the glass.
Note: Bottles must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Starting bid
<Note: that this is a half-bottle (375ml), which is much harder to find and more collectable than the full bottles>
When it comes to Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon, the attention to detail is unrivaled. Every barrel of this exquisite spirit is hand-selected by the master distiller for its quality and flavor, allowing only the best of the best to make its way into the bottling process. The entire process from selection to filling, labeling and sealing is done by hand, making each bottle a work of art in its own right. Whether you’re looking for an after dinner drink or a special present, Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon stands out with its unique barrel selection process and artisanal approach to every single bottle.
The collectable horse topper is letter "T"
Market Value - $115
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Watch the Courage take on the opponent of your choice from prime lower bowl sideline seats!
This Courage Prize Pack includes:
Value - $320
Starting bid
🕯️ Bourbon Bottle Candle Collection
The perfect gift for the bourbon lover who has everything.
This one-of-a-kind collection features four iconic premium bourbon bottles — Weller Antique, Michter's Limited Release, E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, and Stagg Jr. — artfully transformed into hand-crafted candles. Each bottle has been carefully repurposed into a stunning centerpiece that's as gorgeous on a bar cart as it is on a mantle.
Created by Brent Tobin of Tobin Family Chiropractic and donated by Mark Quagliarello
Market Value - $140
Starting bid
These aren't your typical 1792 bottles that you find on the shelves in North Carolina. These are limited releases that are as delicious as they are hard to find.
1792 Sweet Wheat - Here is your chance to obtain this limited availability wheated bourbon. The high-wheat mash bill gives this bottle a softer, sweeter profile with hints of fruit and oak to go along the backbone of vanilla and caramel.
1792 Bottled In Bond - This uncommon 100-proof bourbon has been aged for a minimum of 4 years and is from one distilling season.
1792 Full Proof - This limited edition bourbon underwent a distinct filtering process, forgoing the typical chill filtration and passing only through a plate and frame filter. This allowed the bourbon to maintain a robust proof for bottling, as well as a full, rich and bold flavor. Bottled at its original 125 barrel entry proof, just as it was years ago when the barrels were first filled, 1792 Full Proof Bourbon is exceptionally distinct.
Value - $240
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Ruth's Chris Steak House Gift Certificate - $250
Here's the perfect opportunity to take your loved ones out for a special occasion while supporting Good Barrels! The $250 gift certificate is valid at any local Ruth's Chris Steak House and doesn't expire until March 31, 2027.
Starting bid
Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Release - 2025
Following the 2024 "The Heart Release", the "Keeper's Release" is the second release in a limited-edition series. The Keepers Release pays tribute to the dedicated warehouse team at Maker’s Mark.
Crafting the Keepers Release
This expression begins with fully matured, cask-strength Maker’s Mark bourbon, aged between six to seven years. It is then finished using two distinct types of toasted American oak staves:
After the finishing period, the two batches were blended in equal proportions and bottled at cask strength, resulting in a robust proof of approximately 110 (around 55% ABV).
Market Value - $120
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Baker's 13 Year
Once poured, this bourbon yields a robust aroma of sweet fruits, vanilla, and caramel which then give way to a medium-bodied palate of more vanilla and caramel, dark fruit, honey, baking spices, and toasted oak, all tied together by a long-lasting finish of corn, more spice, and oak with a pleasing and lingering Kentucky hug.
Market Value - $250
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Released in 2024, the 13th edition of Angel's Envy Cask Strength Bourbon is a milestone release, blending innovation and tradition for an unparalleled whiskey experience. For the first time, this Kentucky Straight Bourbon has been aged up to nine years, then finished separately in Ruby and Tawny Port barrels for up to three years. This unique dual-finishing process creates a rich and complex flavor profile that whiskey enthusiasts will savor.
There was only a total of 23,196 bottles in this limited release. This bottle is numbered 19,999.
Specifications:
Market Value - $300
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Angel's Envy - Barrel Select - NC 90th Anniversary Celebration
The Angel's Envy Single Barrel Select "NC ABC 90th Anniversary" release is a specialized, limited release in early 2025. This particular "Barrel Select" was produced to celebrate North Carolina's 90th anniversary of alcohol control.
These bottles were highly limited and sold out quickly. Because this is a single-barrel, state-specific release it is now only found on secondary markets at elevated prices.
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Starting bid
EH Taylor Straight Rye and Weller Special Reserve
Enjoy two hard to find bottles from the legendary Buffalo Trace Distillery
Weller Special Reserve is a 90-proof wheated bourbon known for its smooth and easy-drinking profile. It features aromas of vanilla, honey, and sweet corn, with rich notes of caramel, oak, and warm baking spices on the palate.
E.H. Taylor Straight Rye is a Bottled-in-Bond 100 proof rye whiskey crafted from a mash bill of only rye and malted barley, with no corn. It features a spicy and robust flavor profile with aromas of dried fruit, black pepper, and fresh dill, complemented by sweet and savory flavors with dark spices and subtle caramel overtones. The finish is characterized by an oaky dryness that lingers pleasantly.
Market Value - $350
Must be picked up in the North Raleigh area within 45 days from the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Chipotle Gift Certificates
The winning bid will receive two $25 gift certificates to Chipotle Mexican Grill. One to keep and one to share!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!