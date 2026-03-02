Anderson Center for the Arts
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Anderson Center for the Arts

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Anderson Center for the Arts

About this event

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Good Company Supper Club: Roots & Routes

13334 Wallisville Rd

Houston, TX 77049, USA

Add a donation for Anderson Center for the Arts

$

Good Company Dinner Experience 7 pm
$175

• A private viewing of the exhibition and Artist talk led by the artist
• Live jazz elements woven into the evening
• An intimate, chef-curated dinner
• Thoughtful conversation among collectors, creatives, and community leaders

SOLD OUT -- Good Company Dinner Experience 4pm
$175

• A private viewing of the exhibition and Artist talk led by the artist
• Live jazz elements woven into the evening
• An intimate, chef-curated dinner
• Thoughtful conversation among collectors, creatives, and community leaders

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