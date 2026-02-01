GOOD FRIDAY GOSPEL CONCERT

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Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only seating.
*VIP Advance Ticket Price will be $40 on/after 3/9/2026 or $50 at the door on 4/3/2026.
Enjoy the full program with access to any main seating area.
*Advance General Ticket price on/after 3/9/2026 $25 in advance & $30 at the Door Admission 4/3/2026
Enjoy the full program with access to any main seating area. Kid ticket price is the same for advance or at the door.
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