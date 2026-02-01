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Reaching & Sharing With Love

GOOD FRIDAY GOSPEL CONCERT

150 N Schuyler Ave

Kankakee, IL 60901, USA

VIP Admission
$40

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only seating.

*VIP Advance Ticket Price will be $40 on/after 3/9/2026 or $50 at the door on 4/3/2026.

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to any main seating area.

*Advance General Ticket price on/after 3/9/2026 $25 in advance & $30 at the Door Admission 4/3/2026

Kid 12 years old and under - General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to any main seating area. Kid ticket price is the same for advance or at the door.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!