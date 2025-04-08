Hosted by

DJ's Alliance

About this event

Good Grief Comedy Show Fundraiser 2025 Sponsorship

1019 N Walnut St

Milford, DE 19963, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000
* Sponsorship presented on event signage * Sponsorship announced by a host during the show * Vendor table if desired * 4 free tickets to the show * Mentioned via social media at least once before and after the event * Sponsorship included in pre-show press release (if before May 15) * Logo listed on the website
Gold Sponsor
$500
* Sponsorship announced by a host during the show * Vendor table if desired * 2 free tickets to the show * Mentioned via social media at least once * Logo listed on the website
Silver Sponsor
$250
* Vendor table if desired * Mentioned via social media at least once * Logo listed on the website
Add a donation for DJ's Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!