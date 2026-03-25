Good Luck-Grams

Hosted by
About this event
This will include one Good-Luck gram on One Day to One Student in 3rd Grade
Provide a Good Luck Gram to an entire classroom for 1 day - this can be used for any grade
This will include one Good-Luck gram on One Day to One Student in 4th,5th or 6th Grade Student
This will include two Good-Luck gram on two days to One Student in 4th 5th or 6th Grader
This will include one Good-Luck gram on all 3 testing days to One Student in 4th,5th or 6th grade
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!