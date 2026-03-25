Hosted by

East Tate Elementary PTO

About this event

Good Luck-Grams

1 Day - 3rd grade student
$2

This will include one Good-Luck gram on One Day to One Student in 3rd Grade

Good Luck Class
$20

Provide a Good Luck Gram to an entire classroom for 1 day - this can be used for any grade

1 Day - 1 4th-5th or 6th Grade Student
$2

This will include one Good-Luck gram on One Day to One Student in 4th,5th or 6th Grade Student

2-Day -4th 5th or 6th Grade
$3

This will include two Good-Luck gram on two days to One Student in 4th 5th or 6th Grader

3-Days- 4th 5th 6th Grade
$5

This will include one Good-Luck gram on all 3 testing days to One Student in 4th,5th or 6th grade

Add a donation for East Tate Elementary PTO

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