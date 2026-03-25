Good Medicine 10th Anniversary Show!

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About this event
This is the suggested donation for adults, but we want you to come no matter what!
This is the suggested donation for kids, but we want you to come no matter what!
We need to know if you are coming, so please select this even if you aren't paying the $25 suggested donation. You can donate any amount down below.
We need to know if you are coming, so please select this even if you aren't paying the $5 suggested donation. You can donate any amount down below.
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