A Good Place for Music

Offered by

A Good Place for Music

About the memberships

Artists Memberships

Basic Studio Artist
$25

Renews monthly

1 hour of studio time/month and 1/2 price for any additional time

(Time doesn't expire so you can save up your time for longer sessions)

Community Supporting Artist (You Get/We Give)
$50

Renews monthly

YOU GET your free 2 hours/month studio time and 1/2 price for any additional time AND WE GIVE $50 worth or studio time to someone that can't afford it.


Student Artist
$10

Renews monthly

2 hours of studio time/month and $5/hour for any additional time

Add a donation for A Good Place for Music

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!