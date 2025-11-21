Artists Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
1 hour of studio time/month and 1/2 price for any additional time
(Time doesn't expire so you can save up your time for longer sessions)
Renews monthly
YOU GET your free 2 hours/month studio time and 1/2 price for any additional time AND WE GIVE $50 worth or studio time to someone that can't afford it.
Renews monthly
2 hours of studio time/month and $5/hour for any additional time
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!